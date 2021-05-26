Albemarle downs PH for Region 5D girls tennis title

The championship trophy for the Region 5D girls tennis tournament did not get packed for Albemarle High School’s trip from Charlottesville to Roanoke’s Rivers Edge courts for Wednesday’s post-match ceremony.

No problem. It’s not going anywhere.

Albemarle put its name on the hardware with a 5-0 victory over Patrick Henry to claim the title it last won in 2018.

PH (10-2) tested Albemarle at several positions, but this battle of Patriots went to the visitors in slightly more than one hour.

“They’re a nice team, all the way through their lineup,” PH coach Paul Kelly said.

“And they’re nice kids too.”

PH’s Marella Hudson provided plenty of fight in the No. 1 singles match.

The junior matched strokes with Albemarle’s Mia Shen, who was leading 6-3, 4-3 when the match was halted after the visitors clinched their fifth singles point.

Hudson, who played volleyball for PH in March and April, could see Shen again in next week’s region singles tournament, also at Rivers Edge.

“She absolutely has a chance,” Kelly said. “I think their games are very similar. Marella has a chance for sure.