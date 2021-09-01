Alleghany-Bath football game canceled due to COVID concerns

Friday’s scheduled football game between Alleghany and Bath County high schools has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns at Bath County.
Alleghany athletic director Charity Hale said the Mountaineers are looking for an opponent to replace Bath County on its schedule.
Also Wednesday, Staunton River picked up a football game at Spotswood on Oct. 1 to replace Friday’s game against Jefferson Forest that was canceled because of COVID concerns at Staunton River.
Jefferson Forest replaced Staunton River this Friday with a home game against Pulaski County, which had its trip to play Tennessee High of Bristol, Tennessee, canceled because of COVID.
