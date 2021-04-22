Alleghany boys cross country wins school's first team championship ever; Radford girls repeat in in VHSL Class 2

Alleghany High School had never won a team state championship in any sport, but that all changed Thursday.
Led by a runner-up finish from senior Erik Honaker in 16:42, the Mountaineers compiled 42 points to top Radford and earn the school’s first team state title with a victory at the Class 2 state cross country meet at Green Hill Park.
“This is great, especially after the year we had where we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season,” Honaker said. “We started this journey six or seven years ago and to have it finish like this is amazing.”
Also contributing to the Alleghany victory were Levi Counts (5th), Mason Honaker (8th), Gabe Miller (14th) and Baron Leitch (26th).
“I told the other guys to not run for yourself, but to run for the team. That was our mentality today,” Erik Honaker added.
Radford placed four runners in the top 11 including individual winner William Hartig to score 55 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Mountaineers’ group effort.
“We knew who our competition was today, and we match up well with Radford,” Alleghany coach Jeremy Bartley said. “We wanted to get our guys in front of their guys where we matched up well and we had a lot of PRs today. These kids earned it today.”
Bartley added that the win wasn’t just historic for the school but was special for the Alleghany community as well.
“This is very emotional because the whole community came together and supported these kids,” Bartley said. “We even had all the kids outside the high school sending us off this morning.”
While the Mountaineers celebrated the team win, Hartig took top honors overall after breaking away from the pack at the midpoint of the race and winning in a time of 16:27.
“The pace was too slow, and I couldn’t risk letting anyone have a chance, so I just took off right after the mile,” Hartig said.
Hartig’s win came after finishing fourth last year as a junior.
Glenvar’s Daniel Zearfoss came in third in a time of 16:45.
In the first race of the afternoon, the Radford girls placed three runners in the top 10 to compile 52 points as they successfully defended their state title, topping runner-up Alleghany.
Emma Hastings-Crummey and Abby Barnes led the way for Radford as they ran side-by-side throughout the race, coming in fourth and fifth respectively less than a second part.
“We usually do that every single race,” Hastings-Crummey said of staying with Barnes.
Like the Class 3 runners on Wednesday, competitors at Green Hill Park faced howling winds and cool temperatures throughout the event on Thursday, but it was conditions Hastings-Crummey, a senior, said her and her teammates were used to.
“I think we all really like this course and it always seems to be windy when we run it,” Hastings-Crummey said. “We just tried to push through it and get it over with.”
Both Hastings-Crummey and Barnes admitted afterward that it was a challenge to repeat after winning the state crown in the fall of 2019.
“There was a little more pressure this year. We have three freshmen, but they are really good freshmen,” Barnes said.
Ellie Buskill finished ninth for the Bobcats and teammate Addie Tapp came in 17th.
Alleghany put up a strong challenge to Radford. The Mountaineers placed three runners in the top 20, with Macyn Cash leading the way in 14th.
“They packed up tight like we wanted them to do and most of them ran season PRs,” Bartley said.
Bartley, however, was quick to point out the future was bright for the Alleghany girls.
“We have only two graduating seniors, five of our top girls are back and we’ve got some young guns coming up from the middle school,” Bartley said.
The present, though, is bright for Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes. Wilkes, a junior, pulled away at the start of the race and never trailed, winning in a time of 18:13. Graham’s Katie Benson was second, finishing over a minute behind in 19:16.
“I knew I would have to go out and run my own race,” Wilkes said. “The weather made it a lot harder. The wind was facing us most of the way, especially that last mile.”