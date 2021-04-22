Alleghany boys cross country wins school's first team championship ever; Radford girls repeat in in VHSL Class 2

Like the Class 3 runners on Wednesday, competitors at Green Hill Park faced howling winds and cool temperatures throughout the event on Thursday, but it was conditions Hastings-Crummey, a senior, said her and her teammates were used to.

“I think we all really like this course and it always seems to be windy when we run it,” Hastings-Crummey said. “We just tried to push through it and get it over with.”

Both Hastings-Crummey and Barnes admitted afterward that it was a challenge to repeat after winning the state crown in the fall of 2019.

“There was a little more pressure this year. We have three freshmen, but they are really good freshmen,” Barnes said.

Ellie Buskill finished ninth for the Bobcats and teammate Addie Tapp came in 17th.

Alleghany put up a strong challenge to Radford. The Mountaineers placed three runners in the top 20, with Macyn Cash leading the way in 14th.

“They packed up tight like we wanted them to do and most of them ran season PRs,” Bartley said.

Bartley, however, was quick to point out the future was bright for the Alleghany girls.