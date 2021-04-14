Alleghany boys, Radford girls win Region 2C XC; Glenvar's Wilkes, Radford's Hartig place first

COVINGTON -- Glenvar's Carly Wilkes and Radford's William Hartig won individual titles while Alleghany's boys and Radford's girls took team championships Wednesday in the Region 2C cross country meet at Jackson River Sports Complex
Wilkes won the girls race by more than two minutes with a time of 18 minutes, 1 second as Radford's Emma Hastings-Crummey placed second in 20:19.
Hartig took the boys race in 16:39 with Alleghany's Erik Honaker second at 16:54.
Alleghany won the boys title on a tiebreaker after the Mountaineers and Radford each had 35 points. Alleghany's No. 6 runner, Andrew Peck, finished ahead of the Bobcats' No. 6 man to break the tie.
James River earned the other berth to next week's VHSL Class 2 state meet at Green Hill Park.
Radford's girls finished first with 40 points, followed by Alleghany (58) and Glenvar (73).
REGION 2C
At Jackson River Sports Complex
Boys team scores
1. xz-Alleghany (All) 35, 2. x-Radford (Rad) 35, 3. x-James River (JR) 100, 4. Floyd County (Flo) 109, 5. Glenvar (Glen) 113, 6. Chatham (Chat) 151, 7. Patrick County (PC) 158, 8. Appomattox County (Appo) 194.
Boys top 15
1. William Hartig (Rad) 16:39, 2. Erik Honaker (All) 16:54, 3. y-Daniel Zearfoss (Glen) 17:07, 4. Cyrus Hartig (Rad) 17:22, 5. Levi Counts (All) 17:58, 6. Landon Roop (Rad) 17:53, 7. Mason Honaker (All) 17:58, 8. y-Miles Baldwin (Flo) 18:02, 9. y-Asa Fletcher (DR) 18:02, 10. Gabe Miller (All) 18:26, 11. Kellen Bishop (Rad) 18:32.21, 12. Moises Cisneros (PC) 18:34, 13. Michael Groom (DR) 19:12, 14. Baron Leitch (All) 19:16, 15. Isaac Bell (JR) 19:31.
Girls team scores
1. x-Radford 40, 2. x-Alleghany 58, 3. x-Glenvar 73, 4. Floyd County 78, 5. Dan River 88.
Girls top 15
1. Carly Wilkes (Glen) 18:01, 2. Emma Hastings-Crummey (Rad) 20:19, 3. Abby Barnes (Rad) 20:25, 4. y-Zoe Belshan (Flo) 20:66, 5. Macyn Cash (All) 21:46, 6. Ellie Buskill (Rad) 21:46, 7. y-Jordan Vogltanz (DR) 22:19. 8. Abby Martin (All) 22:14, 9. y-Emily Saunders (DR) 22:19, 10. Caroline Horrell (Glen) 22:27, 11. Addie Tapp (Rad) 22:30, 12. Alivia Hoover (All) 22:42, 13. Larah Blevins (Flo) 22:42, 14. Lucy Nicely (All) 23:46, 15. Alyssa McFalls (DR) 24:07.
x-team qualifier for Class 1 state meet.
y-individual qualifier for Class 1 state meet.
z-won team title on tiebreaker.
