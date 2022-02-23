Alleghany girls defeat Floyd County, clinch program's first state berth

Alleghany High School did not have a 2020-21 girls basketball season because of COVID-19.

The Mountaineers’ current season is going to last a while longer.

Alleghany, with a cast of characters who last played basketball two years ago, qualified for the VHSL state tournament for the first time in school history with a 55-42 victory Wednesday night over Floyd County in a Region 2C semifinal at Roanoke College’s Bast Center.

Alleghany (17-6) will face either Radford or Chatham for the region title Friday at Roanoke’s Cregger Center. Regardless of the outcome, the Mountaineers will have a Class 2 state quarterfinal next week against an opponent from Region D.

“It’s a big deal, and I don’t know that we expected that, with five freshmen on the team that came straight out of seventh-grade ball and rec league,” Alleghany coach Jeff Wolfe said.

“We were just hoping to build from the beginning.”

Sophomore point guard Macyn Cash is a good place to start.

The left-hander ran the offense and scored 22 points, including a seven-point burst in the third quarter, and enabled Alleghany to turn a 33-28 lead into a whopping 42-28 bulge with eight minutes to play.

“I ride her, but she’s almost like a freshman baby out there,” Wolfe said. “We’ve put people out there in the past that maybe weren’t true point guards. She is very much a scoring point guard."

Alleghany opened the game with four 3-pointers in the first five minutes, including two deep ones by Cash from well beyond the college men’s 3-point line on the Bast Center floor.

“Those lines messed me up,” Cash said. “I’m not used to having three lines on the court.”

The Mountaineers handled Floyd’s press and hit enough free throws in the fourth quarter to post their second win over the Buffaloes in three tries this year.

“We beat them 68-61 at our place and we lost to them 47-43 at their place,” Wolfe said. “That’s the first time we’d ever beaten them in program history when we won at home.”

Cash made 5 of 6 from the stripe while Abbie Fridley, Erin Harden and Bryce Leitch each made two apiece in the final period.

Floyd County got 20 points from guard Destiny Harman, with 16 coming in the first half. Center Kiley Hylton added 14 points against Alleghany’s collapsing defense.

The Buffaloes made just one of their first 10 shots from the floor, and it did not get much better.

“The further you get in the season, the more you have to execute consistently and we didn’t execute,” first-year Floyd coach Karen Radford said. “They had a great defense against us. We had some openings. We couldn’t knock them down.

“We didn’t work together as a team tonight when they put the pressure on us. Every loose ball went to Alleghany. That’s very frustrating to me. Lady Buffs basketball, the ball’s on the floor, we get on the floor. We didn’t get that tonight."

Instead, the team that wasn’t even a team last year is going to the state tournament.

“We played all summer together, travel ball,” Cash said. “Once we got on the court together everybody was just happy to be there.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.