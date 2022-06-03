Alleghany girls win Region 2C soccer title

On a night when an umbrella was the appropriate headgear, Alleghany’s Kinley Eggleston sported a real hat trick.

Eggleston scored her team’s first three goals — giving the senior forward 45 for the season — as Alleghany outlasted two weather delays to claim the Region 2C girls soccer championship Thursday with a 4-3 win over Glenvar at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

The region final was moved from its original site at Martinsville’s Smith River Complex to Roanoke County for convenience, but Mother Nature had other ideas.

The championship was halted for a lightning delay at halftime, and it was put on hold for another hour with 16 minutes to play and the Mountaineers clinging to their 4-3 lead.

Eggleston said the 4-3 score on the board was fitting.

“Last year we lost to them in the first round 4 to 3,” she said. “We played to the end. This whole game was personal to us.”

Alleghany (15-2-2) swept Glenvar 7-0 and 2-1 in Three Rivers District regular-season games. This time, the Highlanders brought almost enough offense to keep pace.

Ultimately, Glenvar could not match Eggleston’s quick strikes.

The Bridgewater College recruit gave Alleghany a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, but it was answered by Glenvar’s Davin Tate.

Eggleston put the Mountaineers up 2-1 on a direct kick just before halftime.

After Rhyan Harris tied if for Glenvar on a spectacular header 54 seconds into the second half, it took Eggleston just 13 seconds to answer with a blast from 20 yards out.

“We just got excited and we weren’t ready for that counter quickly,” Glenvar coach Kyleigh Drew said. “She’s definitely good, and we tried to prepare for her as best we could, but she found ways to keep dominating us.”

Alleghany’s Carlee Lanford put her team up 4-2 before Glenvar’s Giuliana Stanley answered before the second rain delay.

Sixteen minutes separated the Mountaineers from its first girls soccer region championship. However, the job was made more difficult because goalkeeper Emma Williams left the game briefly in the second half after suffering a bloody head injury when she dived into the goal post attempting a save.

Williams returned and helped seal the deal, finishing with 17 saves.

“I hit my forehead on the post, diving,” Williams said.

The Alleghany keeper said she did not like the long delay.

“It made it a little tougher,” she said. “I like getting it done and over with.”

How long did the final 16 minutes seem?

“As long as we’ve been her,” Williams said. “Three hours.”

Drew thought the final rain delay might work to the Highlanders’ advantage, but Alleghany and Williams had other ideas.

“The second one was more to our advantage because the last 15 minutes we went out and dominated and had our chances to tie it up,” the Glenvar coach said. “We had our opportunities to finish the game.”

Glenvar’s season is not finished. The Highlanders (15-5) will travel to Big Stone Gap to face Region 2D champion Union in a Class 2 state quarterfinal Tuesday.

A fourth game against Alleghany is not out of the question.

“We are definitely working to face them again,” Drew said.

Alleghany will have its state quarterfinal at home Tuesday against Region 2D runner-up Virginia High.

Under head coach Bob Donnan, the Mountaineers are in the state tournament for the first time with just their second winning record in school history.

“It feels amazing,” Eggleston said. “We’ve been working our whole lives for this. Everyone doubted us, but we came out on top. [The last 16 minutes] felt like an eternity. Holy cow!

“But just like we always do, we pushed through and made it happen.”

