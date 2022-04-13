Alleghany High hires Stinespring as activities director for upcoming season and for new school in 2023-24

Bryan Stinespring’s career in athletics has come full circle.

He is back in high school sports.

The former football offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech under legendary coach Frank Beamer has been hired as the activities director at Alleghany High School for the 2022-23 school year.

In addition, Stinespring has been hired as the activities director for the consolidated Alleghany High when it merges with Covington High School in 2023-24.

Stinespring’s hiring was made official Wednesday during a joint meeting of the Alleghany County and Covington school boards at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, according to a joint release by the two school systems.

After coaching college football for 32 seasons at five different universities including 26 years at Virginia Tech, the 57-year-old Clifton Forge native is back home.

“I’ve said this many times. This community, this area, any success I’ve had I attribute it to the support, to the things I learned growing up in this community,” Stinespring said Thursday.

“Being back here at a really significant time has hopefully allowed me to [make] a positive impact on what is going to be a challenging but worthwhile endeavor. I feel great about it. If I didn’t, then this wouldn’t have occurred.”

Stinespring will begin work at Alleghany High on April 25, replacing Charity Hale who is taking a new position in the school system.

Stinespring will oversee Alleghany’s entire athletic programs, and he will have a key say in the recommendation of the first football coach for the joint high school in fall 2023.

While he will work out of the Alleghany building, Stinespring will have some degree of involvement with Covington’s athletic program in 2022-23. Cougars football coach Chris Jones currently is the AD and assistant principal at Covington.

“I will be involved [at Covington],” he said. “We’re still working out the details of what all that means.”

Stinespring’s most recent job was a two-year stint as an assistant football coach at the University of Delaware, but that ended when the school fired head coach Danny Rocco. Delaware hired Ryan Carty in December, but Stinespring did not remain on the staff.

He moved back to Clifton Forge, where he is living with his brother.

“I waited for the new [Delaware coach] but basically I felt like that wasn’t going to work out,” Stinespring said. “I was packed and out of there about two weeks after Danny was let go. I wasn’t looking to stay at that point anyway.”

Stinespring is a 1982 graduate of Clifton Forge High School.

He was an assistant football coach at Virginia Tech from 1990-2015, serving as offensive coordinator from 2002-12 and assistant head coach for one season in 2001.

He left Tech after Beamer’s retirement in 2015 and became an assistant at James Madison, where he helped the Dukes to a 28-2 record and pair of appearances in the FCS national championship game.

He also was an assistant coach at Maryland in 2018 and at Old Dominion in 2019.

A James Madison graduate, Stinespring was a high school assistant coach at Lexington (1986-88) and Patrick Henry (1989), helping Lexington win a VHSL Group A Division 2 state title in 1988 under head coach Dennis Vaught.

One of Lexington’s players during Stinespring’s first two seasons was current Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.

Stinespring is not ruling out a return to college football coaching if the right situation develops.

“You never close any doors, but every job you’re involved in needs to be approached like it’s the very last one you’ll ever have,” he said. “I looked into a couple things here and there, but this is a right-now, right-time type of thing.

“I have every bit the energy I’ve always had. I see myself being involved full-time in something for a long, long time. I’ve appreciated the time to sit back and take a look at the next step, for the moment. I really felt like this was the right thing at the right time.”

When the 2022 football season begins, Stinespring will be behind a desk.

“This will be the first August since I was 14 years old that I have not had my feet on a grass football field somewhere,” he said.

Alleghany and Covington high schools will compete separately in 2022-23.

When they merge the following year, the teams at the consolidated school will be known as the Alleghany High School Cougars with school colors navy blue and Carolina blue.

The consolidated school will remain in the Three Rivers District, but it the added enrollment likely will place it in the Class 3 ranks in the VHSL.

Stinespring said the head coaching position at the consolidated Alleghany High will be open to all applicants. Will Fields currently is Alleghany’s head coach.

“I think we’re going to explore all options,” Stinespring said.

That decision will not be made until the 2022 season is complete.

“We’re not going to do anything that takes away from the significance of this year for Alleghany and Covington,” Stinespring said. “This is a very important year for the student-athletes and for all of us.”

Stinespring said one of his first priorities will be meeting with coaches and students at both high schools.

“I know most of the coaches,” he said. “I might not have lived here in presence, but I’ve never not been associated with where I’m from.”

