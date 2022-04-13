Alleghany High hires Stinespring as athletic director for upcoming season and for new school in 2023-24

Bryan Stinespring is back in high school sports.

The former football offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech under legendary coach Frank Beamer has been hired as the activities director at Alleghany High School for the 2022-23 school year.

In addition, Stinespring has been hired as the activities director for the consolidated Alleghany High when it merges with Covington High School and its sports teams begin competing under the same roof in 2023-24.

Stinespring's hiring was made official Wednesday during a joint meeting of the Alleghany County and Covington City school boards at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, according to a joint release from both school systems.

Stinespring will begin work at Alleghany High on April 25, replacing Charity Hale who is taking a new position in the school system.

Stinespring will oversee Alleghany's entire athletic programs, and he will have a key say in the recommendation of the first football coach for the joint high school in fall 2023, the release said.

Stinespring, 57, is a 1982 graduate of Clifton Forge High School.

He spent 26 years as an assistant football coach at Virginia Tech from 1990-2015, serving as offensive coordinator from 2002-12 and assistant head coach for one season in 2001.

A native of Clifton Forge and a 1982 graduate of Clifton Forge High School, Stinespring spent 26 years on Frank Beamer’s coaching staff at Virginia Tech from 1990-2015.

He left Tech after Beamer's retirement in 2015 and became an assistant at James Madison, where he helped the Dukes to a pair of appearances in the FCS national championship game.

Most recently, he served as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach at the University of Delaware last fall, the release noted.

A James Madison graduate, Stinespring was a high school assistant coach at Lexington (1986-88) and Patrick Henry (1989), helping Lexington win a VHSL Group A Division 2 state title.

One of Lexington's players during Stinespring's tenure was current Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.

Stinespring currently is residing in Clifton Forge.

Alleghany and Covington high schools will compete separately in 2022-23.

When they merge the following year, the teams at the consolidated school will be known as the Alleghany High School Cougars with school colors navy blue and Carolina blue.

The consolidated school will remain in the Three Rivers District, but it the added enrollment likely will place it in the Class 3 ranks in the VHSL.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.