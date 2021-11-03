Alleghany takes Region 2C cross country title in tie-breaker

In baseball, ties go to the runner.

In Region 2C cross country, they go to Alleghany.

What are the odds of the region boys team standings showing a tie score at the top between the same two schools for the second time in row?

It happened Wednesday at Green Hill Park as Alleghany edged Radford in a tie-breaker to claim the Region 2C team championship after both teams finished with 48 points.

Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes and Daniel Zearfoss swept the girls and boys individual titles, respectively.

In the event of a tie, the finish of squad’s team’s No. 6 runner determines the team champion.

Andrew Middleton’s 17-place effort did the trick, just like Andrew Peck’s finish in the spring when the Mountaineers went on to win the VHSL Class 2 title in the delayed 2020 season.

“We need to find another Andrew next year,” Alleghany coach Jeremy Bartley said. “We don’t have one.”

Levi Counts (fifth), Gabe Miller (eighth), Baron Leitch (ninth), Kellen Lowman (11th) and Randall Deschler (16th) give Alleghany enough depth to contend for the boys title next week on the Green Hill layout, but the Mountaineers’ girls could be a bigger story.