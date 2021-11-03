Alleghany takes Region 2C cross country title in tie-breaker

In baseball, ties go to the runner.
In Region 2C cross country, they go to Alleghany.
What are the odds of the region boys team standings showing a tie score at the top between the same two schools for the second time in row?
It happened Wednesday at Green Hill Park as Alleghany edged Radford in a tie-breaker to claim the Region 2C team championship after both teams finished with 48 points.
Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes and Daniel Zearfoss swept the girls and boys individual titles, respectively.
In the event of a tie, the finish of squad’s team’s No. 6 runner determines the team champion.
Andrew Middleton’s 17-place effort did the trick, just like Andrew Peck’s finish in the spring when the Mountaineers went on to win the VHSL Class 2 title in the delayed 2020 season.
“We need to find another Andrew next year,” Alleghany coach Jeremy Bartley said. “We don’t have one.”
Levi Counts (fifth), Gabe Miller (eighth), Baron Leitch (ninth), Kellen Lowman (11th) and Randall Deschler (16th) give Alleghany enough depth to contend for the boys title next week on the Green Hill layout, but the Mountaineers’ girls could be a bigger story.
Alleghany put five girls inside the top 15 led by freshman runner-up Neveah Wills, scoring 29 points to 40 for runner-up Floyd County.
Floyd’s Zoe Belshan was third, followed by Radford’s Addie Tapp in fourth
Can the Mountaineers girls duplicate what the boys did in the spring?
“Absolutely,” Bartley said. “Our girls are hungry. We’re trending upward. We’re peaking at the right time. We’re going to do it.”
Alleghany has a young team. In addition to Wills, Macyn Cash (seventh), Gracie Barron (10th), Lucy Nicely (13th) and Alivia Hoover (15th) will return in 2022.
Wills is a runner to watch in the coming years.
“She’s a massive track athlete,” Bartley said. “In sixth grade she ran a 6:04 mile so she’s legit.”
Wills and the rest of the Class 2 runners likely will have to wait until Wilkes has graduated.
The Glenvar senior and reigning state champ crossed the line Wednesday in 19 minutes, 6 seconds as she continued her recovery from a midseason injury.
“It was more of an overuse-power imbalance,” Wilkes said. “I’ve been going to physical therapy and a chiropractor, just strengthening my weaker side so that won’t happen again.
“I’ve been swimming two days a week. On Tuesdays and Thursdays I don’t run at all. I swim in the morning and the afternoon so I can still get a good workout in.”
Wilkes, who has committed to Furman, was Virginia’s 2020 Gatorade cross country runner of the year. If she’s not 100% recovered, her assessment should give opponents next week cause for concern.
“I’m close,” she said. “I’d say I’m like, 85, 90 [percent]. I’ve gotten in some really good workouts today.”
While Wilkes is striving to repeat her state title a stone’s throw from the Glenvar campus, her main focus is qualifying for the Foot Locker EastBay nationals in San Diego in December.
“That’s the goal,” she said. “At the state I’m going to race hard, but I don’t want to over-race now so I’m not burned out.”
While Wilkes has owned the headlines at Glenvar during her four-year career, Zearfoss has been close to a state title, finishing fourth as a freshman, 10th as a sophomore and third last season.
His winning time of 16:13.90 was a personal best and was comfortably ahead of Radford’s Cyrus Hartig. Floyd County’s Miles Baldwin placed third.
Zearfoss might be the favorite to win next week.
More confidence or more pressure?
“It’s kind of both,” he said.