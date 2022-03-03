Alleghany teen, teammates follow through on a goal her father sought for years

LOW MOOR — Alleghany High School's girls basketball team will board a bus Friday for a long trip to Wise County where the Mountaineers will compete in the VHSL state tournament for the first time in the program's history.

Junior guard Kendell Keene will be aboard as Alleghany prepares for its Class 2 quarterfinal game against five-time state champion Central-Wise.

Danny Keene dreamed of reaching the state tournament, but none of his teams ever made it that far in more than two decades as a head coach.

Keene will not be there this time either.

But in many ways, Kendell will take her father along for the ride.

<><><>

The trip Danny Keene made on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, was a short haul he had pulled on many weekends.

A entrepreneur at heart who could be seen working security at the PGA tournament at The Greenbrier or parking cars at the West Virginia State Fair, Keene also had a deal with local garages in the Alleghany Highlands to pick up used tires and deliver them to a local landfill.

So on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, he headed for a solo trip.

Kendell and her mother, Nicole, decided to attend church that morning.

When they said good-bye to Danny, they never saw him again.

Danny Keene was involved in a head-on collision on a two-lane road near Caldwell, West Virginia, when accorinding to police, another driver crossed the center line and struck his vehicle.

The other driver survived.

Keene was killed.

He was 59.

Kendell was 11 years old when uniformed officers came to her door.

"I just remember them coming to the house and telling me to go outside and wait, and then telling me to come inside about two minutes later," she said.

"After that we had a lot of people coming over after that for days and days. It was really hard on me and my mom."

<><><>

The Keene family's loss was shared by the entire high school.

Keene had been Alleghany's girls basketball head coach for 24 years, and the wreck occurred one day before the team's scheduled season opener against rival Covington.

The first week of games were postponed. Keene's funeral service was held the following Sunday at the high school.

Alleghany put Keene's assistant and longtime friend Jeff Wolfe in charge of the girls basketball team.

Two days later, the Mountaineers opened the season with a victory over Covington that originally was scheduled to be played on the Cougars' home floor.

Covington elected to move the game to Alleghany as a tribute to Keene.

Alleghany players held memorial flowers during a brief pregame ceremony.

The game began.

Wolfe and one of his players attempted a high-five. The coach's glasses were knocked off and hit the floor.

There was laughter.

But Kendell still had a long road back.

<><><>

Kendell Keene first began hanging round her father's varsity practices when she was 3.

In elementary school, Kendell would take the bus to the high school to watch practice, and afterward grab a basketball and find an open hoop while her father finished his duties with the team.

"I would go to practice every day, stay and shoot for an hour," she said. "We were together every day."

Except one.

Kendell often accompanied him on his Saturday and Sunday runs.

On this weekend run, however, Kendell stayed home.

"We had gone to church that morning and did some things with my mom and dad. Luckily, she wasn't with him," Nicole said.

Kendell still felt the impact of losing her father.

"At first I worried about her, because she wouldn't say anything at all about her dad for probably about eight months to a year," Nicole said.

Kendell is a quiet 17-year-old, without the exuberant personality her father possessed.

"Danny was a 'people person.' He never met a stranger," Nicole said. "He could stand there and talk to the fence post for an hour and not even realize there wasn't anyone there.

She's kind of got my personality. I'm kind of quiet."

Nicole cannot pinpoint the exact moment when Kendell's world began to brigthen, but the sun did break through the clouds.

"All of a sudden, something changed and we could laugh and talk about Danny," Nicole said. "It's one of those things you don't really know until you go through it.

"Losing her daddy at a young age, definitely made her more mature in many ways. She probably looks a life differently than a lot of kids today."

<><><>

Wolfe said he learned of Keene's death after receiving a text from one of Alleghany's players.

"I was in total shock," he said.

Wolfe also became Alleghany's head coach.

Wolfe's daughter, Krista, played for Keene before graduating in 2007.

Now Wolfe is returning the favor by coaching Kendell, who made 51 3-pointers during the regular season including six in back-to-back games against Radford and Floyd County.

"She's a lot like Danny," Wolfe said. "She doesn't feel any pressure, whether it's a free throw or a 3-pointer. I'm not saying she'll make it, but she thinks 'OK, I missed it. I'm going to shoot it again.'

"I don't even think she realizes the moment."

Kendell plans to write her father's name or initials on her basketball shoes next year when she will be a senior.

Wolfe plans to be with Kendell Keene for her final high school season in 2022-23, the last one before the school consolidates with Covington.

"When I got in this seat, I told my wife I definitely want to finish Kendell out," Wolfe said. "I felt like I owed that Danny and I felt some obligation to get her to be as good as she can be."

Danny Keene's last game as Alleghany's girls basketball coach was a 59-49 loss to Lord Botetourt in the 2016 Class 3 Conference semifinals at Magna Vista High School, as close to the state tournament as he ever got in 24 years.

Now Kendell is going, still carrying memories of her father, the bad and the good.

"It still bothers me," she said. "Sometimes it gets to me worse than others. People will say it gets better, and I personally don't think it has.

"It's hard at times, knowing he was up here coaching, but I'm glad I have the opportunity and I know he would be proud of me."

