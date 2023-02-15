Alleghany’s Avery Smithers placed fifth at 120 pounds in the VHSL Region 2C wrestling tournament Saturday. But even though the win didn’t qualify him for the state tournament, the crowd leapt up to applaud.

Smithers, who is in his second year wrestling, has Down syndrome.

“We try to treat him like everybody else on the team. You know we try to teach the same things and some days he's better than others and some days he’s not,” Alleghany High School coach Dale Burdette said. “But every kid is and you know, that's why I tell a lot of people [that] every kid I coached has different challenges. He just has a different set of challenges.”

Burdette said seeing the crowd’s reaction to Smithers’ win at James River High School was priceless.

“I’ve never really seen the crowd get into a match so much. I don't think anybody expected the Glenvar wrestler Joey Loder actually to let him win,” Burdette said. “You know because he basically gave up a fifth place finish in the region.”

Loder is a kind and jubilant teen, but when he gets on the mat, he usually turns into a different person. Loder is a freshman at Glenvar High School and this is his first year on varsity, but he raced out to a 19-14 record.

Earlier in the day, Loder lost a match to Patrick County’s Ethan Cobbler. Winning that match would have given him a chance to qualify for states.

Glenvar coach Jason Cline said Loder was visibly upset because he had been working vigorously to make the VHSL Class 2 state tournament. But by the time Loder was getting ready to face Smithers, his mindset would change.

“Joey handled it so perfectly and you know, the great thing about it was, [Smithers] was just so happy,” Cline said. “I mean, there was not a dry eye in the building.

“To kind of turn that around and turn his terrible day into something that was just awesome. I mean, that's the only word I can use to describe it. He was devastated and you know people can kind of get down on themselves, but he didn't. He was more about wanting to see the kid do well. And he went all the way through with it and that's just a testament to his character and selflessness.”

After Smithers won, he saw his teammate Dante Miller hold his arms out. Smithers sprinted over to Miller and jumped in his arms to celebrate his victory.

The coach said Miller had pushed Smithers all year in practice and had helped him get better.

Bekka Loder, who is Joey Loder’s mother, said the moment was powerful.

“Oh, there were tears. I think all of the moms … we all looked at each other and there were just, I mean, tears rolling down our faces for so many reasons,” Bekka Loder said. “The fact that, like Joey displayed that character, it didn't matter what place he got. … It's like, you truly got to see that Avery understands the sport. He was doing the moves right and pinned Joey.”

Smithers will turn 19 before school starts next year, which means he will be ineligible to wrestle next year because the VHSL requires students to be under 19 before Aug. 1.

Smithers' win against Loder was his last high school wrestling match.

“It was an amazing moment and it's one that both of them will carry for a lifetime,” Bekka Loder said.