Alley grand slam gives Carroll County softball a win over Northside

The Virginia baseball team was not the only squad of Cavaliers to win a game on a grand slam Monday.
Lauren Alley belted a grand slam to help the Carroll County High School Cavaliers rally past host Northside 4-2 in a Region 3D softball quarterfinal.
Second-seeded Northside (5-5) led 1-0 when Alley stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
The sophomore second baseman launched a Baylee Compton pitch over the left-field fence to give the seventh-seeded Cavaliers (9-5) a 4-1 lead.
What was going through Alley's mind when the ball sailed over the fence?
"Relief. Lots of relief," Alley said.
Did she know it was a homer as soon as she hit it?
"Not until I rounded first and saw it," she said. "It felt like a good, hard hit, but I've hit multiple [hits] off the top of the fence at our field."
Compton, a sophomore, had not allowed a hit in the first four innings. She struck out nine batters in those first four innings, when she allowed one walk.
So Cavaliers coach Rick Nester decided to start off the fifth inning with a little small ball to try to avoid more strikeouts. Pinch hitter Lilly Marshall had a bunt hit.
Logan Johnson then bunted and got on base on third baseman Kylee Draper's error. After the runners advanced on a an Emma Leath sacrifice bunt, Hayley Snow walked to load the bases.
One out later, Snow smacked the grand slam.
"Knowing the movement that was coming helped prepare me," Snow said. "She had a lot more movement than we had seen in the past game. Just waited on it and saw it coming inside and opened on it."
"The kid put a good swing on a good pitch," Northside coach Dustin Campbell said.
Leath (9-5), a freshman, pitched a seven-hit complete game for Carroll County. She struck out three and walked one.
"I knew Emma would give us an opportunity with her pitching if we could get the bats going," Nester said.
Compton pitched a four-hitter. She struck out 11 and walked three.
"She's going to be an extraordinary pitcher," said Campbell, whose Vikings endured a 2 1/2 week COVID-19 pause this season.
Northside grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Rianna Saunders made it all the way to second base on a fielding error and throwing error by third baseman Josie Quesenberry. She advanced on a passed ball and scored on Makayla Newman's sacrifice fly.
The Vikings cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth. Draper doubled and advanced on a grounder. Newman hit an RBI double. Leath retired Karly Austin on a grounder to escape further damage.
Leath pitched out of several jams.
Northside had runners on first and third with one out in the first, but Draper filed out to center and center fielder Alyssa Nunn threw to first to nab Carsyn Michaels for a double play.
The Vikings had runners on first and third with two outs in the second, but Leath struck out Zoey Mason.
Northside had runners on first and second with no outs in the third, but Michaels flied out, Draper popped up and Abby Hodges grounded out.