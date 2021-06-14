Alley grand slam gives Carroll County softball a win over Northside

Logan Johnson then bunted and got on base on third baseman Kylee Draper's error. After the runners advanced on a an Emma Leath sacrifice bunt, Hayley Snow walked to load the bases.

One out later, Snow smacked the grand slam.

"Knowing the movement that was coming helped prepare me," Snow said. "She had a lot more movement than we had seen in the past game. Just waited on it and saw it coming inside and opened on it."

"The kid put a good swing on a good pitch," Northside coach Dustin Campbell said.

Leath (9-5), a freshman, pitched a seven-hit complete game for Carroll County. She struck out three and walked one.

"I knew Emma would give us an opportunity with her pitching if we could get the bats going," Nester said.

Compton pitched a four-hitter. She struck out 11 and walked three.

"She's going to be an extraordinary pitcher," said Campbell, whose Vikings endured a 2 1/2 week COVID-19 pause this season.

Northside grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Rianna Saunders made it all the way to second base on a fielding error and throwing error by third baseman Josie Quesenberry. She advanced on a passed ball and scored on Makayla Newman's sacrifice fly.