DALEVILLE — With the Blue Ridge District player of the year in foul trouble, Lord Botetourt girls basketball coach Renee Favaro needed someone to step up in the Region 3D semifinals.

Ainsley Anderson was Favaro’s shining star with Madilyn Winterton out for the majority of the first half.

Anderson scored a career-high 20 points to lead host Lord Botetourt past Cave Spring 48-40 on Thursday night.

“I knew our leading scorer Madilyn Winterton got in early foul trouble and we just needed someone to step up there,” Anderson said. “They were giving me the shots that I wanted and luckily they went in.”

The win clinched a Class 3 state tournament berth for the Cavaliers (20-7).

“It’s honestly incredible and I mean, it’ll be all of our first time. So we’re just really thrilled to be in it, and we’re just gonna give it our all,” Anderson said. “And I think it’s been three years without a [Lord Botetourt] team in the tournament and we want to put them back on the map.”

Anderson scored 14 points in the first half to help the Cavaliers jump out to a 24-15 halftime lead that they would never relinquish. The 5-foot-5 Anderson used her quickness and jump-shooting ability to score on Cave Spring’s defenders.

“I’m pretty confident in being able to be pretty much beat a lot of people off the dribble and especially tonight, I was just able to take advantage of it,” Anderson said. “Just getting past that screen, whether it be for a pull up or a kick out or even a three sometimes.”

With the loss, the Knights’ season came to an end.

“Obviously we’re devastated. We certainly had higher expectations than being eliminated this round, but I guess fate had other things in mind,” Cave Spring coach Jessica Ficarro said. “But I couldn’t have asked for a more tremendous group of girls. I mean having eight seniors on your team is a blessing and a curse because unfortunately, I don’t get to see them after this year.”

Two Cave Spring seniors didn’t go out without a fight. Abby Smith scored 11 points and Ava Hibbs added eight for the Knights (17-8).

Smith is the team’s point guard and was a catalyst in the majority of Cave Spring’s five made 3-pointers. Hibbs was on the receiving end of two 3-pointers that Smith passed.

“They gave us everything that they had, and they laid the foundation for this program and allowed us to have a tremendous amount of success over the last few years,” Ficarro said. “And the credit is to them, and I hope we’re able to keep this going. They’re just phenomenal young women, basketball players and they’re all gonna have a tremendous impact on the world.”

Lord Botetourt’s Abby Kingery was the team’s main defender on Smith and Hibbs.

“Well, I was a little nervous, but I just had to prepare before and during the game just to go out and just give it my all and just stay with her no matter what and know that my team always has my back,” Kingery said.

Lord Botetourt’s Taylor Orange scored 11 points, with nine coming from 3-pointers. Orange provided spacing on the court for Anderson and Winterton to score. Whenever Orange is on the court, she’s a threat to drain a deep 3-pointer.

“Anybody I think on the team is just ready to step up into a spot when they need to be,” Orange said.

“She shot the ball great tonight,” Favaro said, “and she had a real fire in her eye tonight. She really wanted to win, and it was evident.”

Gracie Huffard scored 10 points for the Cavaliers.

With 5:02 left in the fourth quarter, Favaro used a “hold the ball” approach to milk the clock. The Knights only scored seven points from the time the strategy was put into action.

“I wasn’t really trying to stall except for they went to a zone and I thought, I mean we’re up like 14 points, why not just work the basketball around and try to kill some time because they’ve got to go man to get back in it,” Favaro said.

This is the first time the Lord Botetourt girls basketball team has been to the state tournament since the Cavs were co-champions during a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

“I’m excited. I’m thrilled for these girls because I have no seniors and I have kids that are out hurt that are big pieces to our program,” Favaro said.

Lord Botetourt will visit Carroll County for the Region 3D championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“We have no seniors,” Kingery said. “So we’ve all been really pushing to make it as far as we can to make it a point that you don’t have to have seniors to make it far.”

Lord Botetourt 48, Cave Spring 40

Cave Spring (17-8)

Jones 5, Smith 11, Carroll 5, Jones 5, Hibbs 8, Anderson 6.

Lord Botetourt (20-7)

Orange 11, Anderson 20, Huffard 10, Winterton 5, Kingery 2.

Cave Spring 8 7 13 12 — 40

Lord Botetourt 18 6 17 7 — 48

3-point goals: Cave Spring 5 (Hibbs 2, Smith 2, Jones), Lord Botetourt 6 (Orange 3, Anderson 3).