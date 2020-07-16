Anderson: VHSL leaves high schools with a number of unanswered questions

Extra buses, if they are even available, would be needed to maintain social distancing or schools would have to come up with other means of individual transportation.

13. How would students return for practices if they are not on campus at the end of a school day or would athletes be allowed to practice on days they are not scheduled to be in school?

This could be an important problem to solve. Several school divisions will have their students split some school days in half with 50% of the students going home by lunchtime. Others have students going on alternate days.

14. Would the VHSL face a lawsuit from a student-athlete citing inequitable treatment under such a condensed 2020-21 schedule?

The VHSL has been in frequent discussion with its legal counsel, Craig Wood, about many issues.

VHSL associate director Tom Dolan said Wednesday that while the COVID-19 pandemic might provide the league with a larger legal safety net, any lawsuit still would result in expensive attorney fees regardless of the outcome.

15. Would athletes who played traditional fall and winter sports still do both if the seasons are flipped?