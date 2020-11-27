Andrew Lewis 1971 comeback win over E.C. Glass simply unforgettable

He lists his individual career highlight as a game-winning home run in 1982 off Angels pitcher Don Aase.

Sample still calls the comeback victory in a high school football game his biggest athletic thrill.

“It’s the most incredible comeback I’ve ever been a part of,” Sample said. “I could see the Glass people, I guess getting a jump on 460 to go home. Are you listening to it on the way back and “Oh my goodness, that couldn’t have happened?

“The E.C. Glass game, people are still talking about it 50 years later. That was surreal.”

Sometimes when Jimmy Green wakes up at night, he still sees it all unfolding again before his eyes.

Like just about everyone else at the game in the now-demolished stadium off Roanoke’s Reserve Avenue, the former Glass assistant under head coach Johnny Palmer thought the game was over with the Hilltoppers up 14-0.

“It was over,” Green said this week. “If we don’t have two guys returning a kick looking at each other playing ‘I got it, you take it,’ the game was over.”

E.C. Glass High School was a behemoth in 1971.