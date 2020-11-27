Andrew Lewis 1971 comeback win over E.C. Glass simply unforgettable

Billy Sample stood on the Victory Stadium sideline 49 years ago in an Andrew Lewis football uniform as time ticked away in the Wolverines’ VHSL Group AAA Northwest Region semifinal against E.C. Glass.
As Sample looked at the old scoreboard that showed Glass with a 14-point lead inside the final seven minutes, he had one thought.
“I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if I can make the basketball team?’ “ he said.
With good reason.
The team from Lynchburg had shut out the undefeated Lewis squad and stifled prolific passing quarterback Eddie Joyce Jr. for three and a half quarters, prompting more than a few among the estimated crowd of 15,000 to get an early jump on the trip home.
Strange things then began to unfold on the night of Nov. 19, 1971.
After Glass took a 14-0 lead on Darryl Jackson’s second TD pass to Allen Cure, 5-foot-5 Lewis kick returner Grant Sprinkle, who was known almost exclusively by the shortened first name ‘G,’ took a handoff on a reverse and sped 80 yards to the E.C. Glass 6-yard line.
“We hadn’t run that play all year,” Sprinkle said nearly five decades later. “I should have scored.
“I was in the middle of the wedge. I turned around and took a handoff. They formed a wall on the left side of the field, and off I went.”
Joyce got on track with a 6-yard TD pass to Jesse Lawson.
Less than two minutes later, Andrew Lewis made many spectators who left early claim they had seen what no one could otherwise believe.
E.C. Glass fumbled the ensuing kickoff inside its 10-yard line.
Joyce hit Lawson on another TD pass, and found David Paxton for a two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.
The Hilltoppers’ next possession ended with another fumble.
This time, Joyce tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Sample for a 20-14 lead and a third TD and fifth consecutive completion in the span of 1 minute, 41 seconds.
“I still get chills when I think about it,” the 65-year-old Sample said earlier this week from his home in Washington Township, New Jersey. “It was something like, ‘Twins right, 246 rollout on one. [Joyce] said ‘X-man look out.’
“I was the ‘X.’ I curled behind the linebackers and in front of the safety, caught it and took the safety into the end zone with me.”
The Andrew Lewis defense forced a fifth turnover on Glass’ final possession and the scoreboard blazed the stunning final score:
Lewis 20, Glass 14.
Sample went on to play nine seasons in the Major Leagues as an outfielder for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.
He lists his individual career highlight as a game-winning home run in 1982 off Angels pitcher Don Aase.
Sample still calls the comeback victory in a high school football game his biggest athletic thrill.
“It’s the most incredible comeback I’ve ever been a part of,” Sample said. “I could see the Glass people, I guess getting a jump on 460 to go home. Are you listening to it on the way back and “Oh my goodness, that couldn’t have happened?
“The E.C. Glass game, people are still talking about it 50 years later. That was surreal.”
Sometimes when Jimmy Green wakes up at night, he still sees it all unfolding again before his eyes.
Like just about everyone else at the game in the now-demolished stadium off Roanoke’s Reserve Avenue, the former Glass assistant under head coach Johnny Palmer thought the game was over with the Hilltoppers up 14-0.
“It was over,” Green said this week. “If we don’t have two guys returning a kick looking at each other playing ‘I got it, you take it,’ the game was over.”
E.C. Glass High School was a behemoth in 1971.
After integration when Glass merged with Dunbar High and before Heritage High opened in 1976, Lynchburg had one public school with nearly 3,000 students.
Andrew Lewis, the precursor to Salem High, had just under 1,000 kids walking the halls thanks to what Wolverines assistant coach and “Monster Defense” architect Dale Foster calls “The Glenvar Effect.”
True, Glenvar siphoned some of Lewis’ enrollment when it opened in the western end of Roanoke County, but it did not stop Eddie Joyce Sr. from building a powerhouse at Andrew Lewis.
The 1971 team defeated Douglas Freeman in a Class AAA semifinal before losing 27-0 to T.C. Williams in the state final, a game immortalized by the movie “Remember the Titans.”
Joyce, who set VHSL career passing records, and linebacker Steve Fagg made The Associated Press Group AAA first-team. Lewis’ lineup also included sophomore Charlton Webb, who became a starting offensive lineman at Tennessee.
Sample, one of four brothers whose mother was a teacher’s aide and whose father worked two jobs, was a 5-foot-9, 175-pound athlete who played three sports but came to realize baseball might be his best bet.
Sample was signed with the Rangers in 1976 as a 10th-round pick out of James Madison University.
He finished with 684 career hits and a .272 career batting average.
“My first contract was for $21,000,” he said. “It took me until my third year that I made enough money that I didn’t have to find income in the offseason.”
Since retiring as an Atlanta Brave in 1986, Sample has worked as a broadcaster, written a book and an award-winning screenplay that was made into a movie titled “Reunion 108.”
Sample’s family still maintains homes in the Roanoke Valley. He was honored by his hometown last fall when the playing surface at Kiwanis Park where his baseball career began was renamed “Billy Sample Field.”
“I liked the game,” Sample said. “I respected its history. I would do weird things like cut off a broom stick where there were some rocks and gravel, and bat rocks. The kids in the neighborhood thought I was a little off-center.
“I like to tell people I was a better football player. With time, maybe no one will ever remember whether I was or not.”
With time, maybe the game played 49 years ago in a long-gone stadium will be forgotten.
But not any time soon.
“It was a great game,” said Green, who went on to become the first head football coach at Heritage High School. “It’s one you try to forget, but you can’t do it.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!