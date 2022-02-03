Andrew scores 27 as North Cross turns table on Roanoke Catholic

North Cross junior Nick Andrew spent part of his spring and summer playing for a travel team coached by Shawn Good.

The former Virginia Tech point guard would have appreciated Andrew’s production Thursday night but for one minor detail.

He was on the opposing bench as Roanoke Catholic’s head coach.

Good had a front-row seat as the 6-foot-6 Andrew hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead North Cross to a 58-49 victory over the visiting Celtics that did not count in the Virginia Independent Conference standings.

“Nick’s capable of doing that,” first-year North Cross coach Page Moir said. “I’m not surprised he did it. Boy, he was really hot. We did a great job of setting him up and feeding him the ball.

“He’s got a tremendous upside. He’s got to get better in some other areas, but man, that’s some shooting stroke that he has.”

Andrew scored North Cross’ first seven points. His jumper from the high post tied the game at 15, wiping out the Celtics’ last lead of the game.

The Raiders followed with buckets by four other players: a short jumper by Spencer Brown, a baseline drive by Turner McCoy, a 3-pointer from Nick Owen and a shot in the low post from Matt Trott.

The flurry gave North Cross a 24-18 lead and the home team was off and running.

Unlike the season opener, the Raiders kept up the heat.

Trott’s three-point play, a runner from point guard Landon Trail and a 3-pointer by McCoy put the home team up 40-31.

When Andrew hit two 3-pointers and a baseline jumper in fhe fourth quarter, a 52-45 lead was too much to overcome.

The win allowed the Raiders to split the season series after they dropped a game at Catholic in their season opener.

“It was our first game. We were still getting into the rhythm of things, brand new team, brand new coach,” Andrew said of the season opener in December. “Tonight, I just felt like the rim was 10-foot wide.”

Roanoke Catholic had two more field goals than North Cross, but the Celtics made just one 3-pointer and were 6 of 13 from the foul line.

Josiah Banks led the Celtics with 18 points, but the 6-foot-4 junior went scoreless in the fourth quarter after picking up his fourth personal foul.

Trailing 52-47 with 1:30 play after a bucket by Marquis Adams, the Celtics still had two chances to make it a one possession game.

Catholic exited a timeout and set up the same alley-oop play to Banks that worked in the season opener.

This time, the pass and Banks landed out of bounds.

The Celtics’ final chance ended when Banks rebounded Avery Johnson’s 3-pointer but missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Trott scored on a feed from Owen to ice the win for North Cross.

Jalen Merchant added 15 points for Catholic, including the team’s lone 3-pointer.

“Our shot selection is always bad, but we normally shoot the ball better,” Good said. “But they were challenged shots. When you’re shooting challenged shots, that changes things.”

North Cross won with a short bench.

Brown, who led the Raiders to the VIS Division II boys soccer championship in the fall, was the only reserve summoned by Moir, who spent 27 seasons as the men’s head coach at Roanoke College.

“It’s been a busy week,” Moir said. “We played Monday and Tuesday as well. We were spent. Monday and Tuesday were very physical games.

“We had a game plan to use our timeouts and slow it up a little bit. I’m really proud of these guys.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.