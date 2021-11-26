Appomattox County ends Glenvar's football season for fifth year in a row

Winning never seems to get old for Appomattox County High School’s football program.
Losing to the Raiders though?
It’s nothing new for Glenvar.
Appomattox ended Glenvar’s season in the playoffs for the fifth year in a row Friday as Jonathan Pennix scored three touchdowns to lift the Raiders to a 27-21 victory in the Region 2C championship game at Highlander Stadium.
The win put Appomattox (11-1) into its seventh consecutive VHSL Class 2 semifinal next week against Graham or Central-Wise.
The Raiders continue to be a puzzle neither Glenvar nor anyone else in the region can solve as they upped their overall record in the last seven seasons to 87 wins and just six losses.
“We’ve got to find a way to get through them,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “Maybe they graduate some people. Maybe they won’t be as good. I don’t know.”
Glenvar (11-2) got a 3-yard touchdown run from Kyle Hanks for a 7-0 lead before Appomattox went up 27-7 on Pennix’s 61-yard interception return with 3:08 left in the game.
However, the Highlanders threw a major scare into the visitors with two TD passes from Aiden Wolk to Dagan Williams in the final minute.
Trailing 27-21 with 39 seconds to play, Glenvar was an onside kick recovery away from a miracle, but Appomattox’s Collin Slagle corralled Carl Muse’s bouncer and the Raiders ran out the clock.
“I never really felt the tide turning because I know what type of team [Glenvar] is,” Appomattox County coach Doug Smith said. “Our kids knew that this was going to be a tough job today.”
Three plays loomed large.
First, Appomattox’s Ervis Davin answered Hanks’ TD by taking the ensuing kickoff back 59 yards to the Glenvar 26. Pennix tied the game with his first TD seven plays later on a 9-yard sweep.
After Appomattox took a 10-7 halftime lead on a 46-yard field goal by Tye Robertson, the Raiders came up with big play No. 2.
Pennix, who ran for 119 yards on 14 carries, took a handoff from Tre Lawing, broke free inside and sped 64 yards for a TD on the first play of the second half.
“They had a different split on the right,” Glenvar sophomore defensive lineman Nathan Johnson said. “They didn’t show that on film. We were ready for it, but it just hit too fast.”
Glenvar’s defense forced a punt, and Robertson needed three more field-goal attempts before hitting a 29-yarder for a 20-7 lead with 3:45 to play.
Time for big play No. 3.
The Highlanders crossed midfield on a short pass from Wolk to Jackson Swanson, but Pennix was ready for the next one.
The senior with recruiting offers from Pittsburgh and several other ACC schools stepped in front of Wolk’s throw and went 61 yards the other way for a 27-7 lead.
“They were running the short ‘out’ the whole day,” Pennix said. “Right before that play, our defensive coordinator told me the next time they run that short out, jump it. That was all coaching right there.”
Glenvar was not going to let that be the last word.
Wolk, who completed 26 of 40 passes for 236 yards in his final prep game, responded with a fourth-and-goal pass to Williams, who stepped out of Pennix’s attempted tackle and scored a 9-yard TD to cut Appomattox’s lead to 27-14 with 1:00 on the clock.
Swanson recovered the ensuing onside kick. A 24-yard pass to Gabe Ford and Williams’ leaping grab of a 24-yard laser from Wolk produced some nervous stomachs on the Appomattox sideline.
Unlike Glenvar’s 23-21 last-second regular-season win over Radford, there was no magic this time.
Appomattox outgained the Highlanders by just 30 total yards.
“In big games, crucial games, the kicking game, turnovers and penalties are three three things that determine [the outcome],” Clifford said. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand that.
“But our kids battled. If we don’t give up that kickoff return, maybe it’s a different game.”
Maybe Glenvar just needs a different year when Swanson, Hanks and Nick Woodson come back as senior leaders, and young players such as Johnson and Ford are a year older.
“We showed a lot of resiliency,” Johnson said. “We didn’t stop fighting to the very end. They expected to run over us like everybody else, but we didn’t let it happen.”