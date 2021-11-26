Appomattox County ends Glenvar's football season for fifth year in a row

Winning never seems to get old for Appomattox County High School’s football program.

Losing to the Raiders though?

It’s nothing new for Glenvar.

Appomattox ended Glenvar’s season in the playoffs for the fifth year in a row Friday as Jonathan Pennix scored three touchdowns to lift the Raiders to a 27-21 victory in the Region 2C championship game at Highlander Stadium.

The win put Appomattox (11-1) into its seventh consecutive VHSL Class 2 semifinal next week against Graham or Central-Wise.

The Raiders continue to be a puzzle neither Glenvar nor anyone else in the region can solve as they upped their overall record in the last seven seasons to 87 wins and just six losses.

“We’ve got to find a way to get through them,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “Maybe they graduate some people. Maybe they won’t be as good. I don’t know.”

Glenvar (11-2) got a 3-yard touchdown run from Kyle Hanks for a 7-0 lead before Appomattox went up 27-7 on Pennix’s 61-yard interception return with 3:08 left in the game.