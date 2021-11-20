Appomattox turns back Radford in Region 2C semifinal

Appomattox and Glenvar are meeting in the Region 2C playoffs for the fifth time since the 2017 season, and this matchup will mark the third time they meet for the region title.

The Raiders have won the previous four meetings, including the most recent in the spring that resulted in a 48-21 victory that was contested at Bragg Stadium.

“Glenvar is always tough and we know we’ve got our hands full,” Smith said.

Appomattox, the region’s No. 1 seed, used a late first-half drive to seize control of the third-seeded Bobcats (8-4) and rode the feet of Lawing in the second half to pull away.

Lawing ran for 102 of his game-high 143 yards in the second half.

He picked up 64 yards on three carries in the lone third-quarter scoring drive that put the Raiders ahead 35-14.

The quarterback scored rushing touchdowns of 1, 6, 2, 26 and 3 yards.

He returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and he capped the return with a somersault over Radford quarterback Landen Clark into the end zone that prompted him telling Smith that he was having fun on the field.

“He’s a tough kid to stop,” Radford coach Michael Crist said of Lawing.