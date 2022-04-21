 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 20, 21 high school scores, April 22 schedule

  • 0
Timesland (copy) (copy)

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Lord Botetourt 12, Patrick Henry 0

Martinsville 11, William Fleming 10, 8 innings

Christiansburg 14, Blacksburg 13

William Byrd 11, Bassett 1, 6 innings

Galax 9, Carroll County 0

Cave Spring 12, Glenvar 2

Spotswood 7, Rockbridge County 2

Marion 13, George Wythe 3

Giles 6, Bland County 3

James Monroe (W.Va.) 16, Covington 14, 1st game

James Monroe (W.Va.) 16, Covington 6, 2nd game

Carlisle 14, Blue Ridge 4

Mingo Bay Classic

At Myrtle Beach, S.C.

North Lincoln (N.C.) 2, Franklin County 1

SOFTBALL

Blacksburg 6, Christiansburg 2

Cave Spring 12, Salem 4

Bassett 11, William Byrd 5

Lord Botetourt 7, Hidden Valley 1

Magna Vista 13, Floyd County 3

Northside 8, Glenvar 2

Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 2

James River 11, Parry McCluer 1, 6 innings

Bland County 19, Giles 9

James Monroe (W.Va.) 14, Covington 6

BOYS LACROSSE

Patrick Henry 6, Albemarle 4

Western Albemarle 12, Salem 11

Rockbridge County 10, Christiansburg 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Albemarle 13, Patrick Henry 10

Rockbridge County 25, Christiansburg 0

BOYS SOCCER

Blacksburg 5, Christiansburg 0

Bassett 1, Martinsville 0

Lord Botetourt 4, Brookville 1

Marion at Holston, ppd.

Bath County 8, Narrows 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Blacksburg 7, Christiansburg 0

Bassett 7, Martinsville 0

Lord Botetourt 6, Brookville 0

Northside 7, Heritage 0

Glenvar 10, Floyd County 0

Marion 5, Bland County 0

Lebanon at George Wythe, ppd.

North Cross 2, SWVa Home School 0

BOYS TENNIS

Blacksburg 9, Christiansburg 0

E.C. Glass 9, Jefferson Forest 0

Patrick County 8, Bassett 1

Halifax County 6, Magna Vista 3

Glenvar 7, Alleghany 2

Martinsville 6, George Washington 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Blacksburg 6, Christiansburg 3

E.C. Glass 6, Jefferson Forest 3

Bassett 9, Patrick County 0

Galax 8, Carroll County 1

Magna Vista 6, Halifax County 3

Glenvar 9, Alleghany 0

George Washington 9, Martinsville 0

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Jefferson Forest at Liberty

Cave Spring at Pulaski County

Brookville at Lord Botetourt

Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County

Magna Vista at Staunton River

Marion at Tazewell

Auburn at Fort Chiswell

Narrows at Chilhowie

Bath County at Covington

Narrows at Eastern Montgomery

PH-Glade Spring at Rural Retreat

North Cross at Carlisle

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Blue Ridge Christian

Mingo Bay Classic

At Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Franklin County vs. Elyria (Ohio)

SOFTBALL

Salem at Patrick Henry

Jefferson Forest at Liberty

Magna Vista at Staunton River

Marion at Graham

Auburn at Parry McCluer

Bluefield (W.Va.) at Bland County

Holston at Chilhowie

Narrows at Eastern Montgomery

George Wythe at Fort Chiswell

PH-Glade Spring at Rural Retreat

BOYS LACROSSE

Jefferson Forest at Hidden Valley

Cave Spring at Christiansburg

North Cross vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, at Collegiate School, Richmond

GIRLS LACROSSE

Salem at Patrick Henry

Hidden Valley at Jefferson Forest

Cave Spring at Christiansburg

Chatham Hall at North Cross

BOYS SOCCER

Carroll County at Alleghany

Craig County at Auburn

Eastern Montgomery at Narrows

Fort Chiswell at Grayson County

George Wythe at Giles

Rural Retreat at PH-Glade Spring

GIRLS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest at Liberty

Alleghany at Carrol County

Auburn at Bland County

George Wythe at Giles

Covenant at North Cross

Dayspring Christian at Westover Christian

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Faith Christian

BOYS TENNIS

Brookville at Jefferson Forest

Salem at Cave Spring

Amherst County at Liberty

Lord Botetourt at Northside

Marion at Tazewell

Fort Chiswell at Grayson County

Virginia Episcopal at North Cross

GIRLS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at Brookville

Cave Spring at Salem

Liberty at Amherst County

Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County

Alleghany at Bath County

Tazewell at Marion

Auburn at Galax

Grayson County at Fort Chiswell

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Patrick Henry at Salem

William Fleming at Staunton River

Blacksburg at Hidden Valley

Jefferson Forest at Virginia Episcopal

Pulaski County at Christiansburg

Carroll County at Alleghany

Northside at William Byrd

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby

Glenvar at Floyd County

Tunstall at Patrick County

Auburn at Bland County

Fort Chiswell at Grayson County

George Wythe at Giles

Temple Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Mingo Bay Classic

At Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Franklin County vs. Midview (Ohio), 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Staunton River at William Fleming

Hidden Valley at Blacksburg

Christiansburg at Pulaski County

Alleghany at Carroll County

James River at Lord Botetourt

William Byrd at Northside

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby

Glenvar at Floyd County

Marion at Tazewell

Tunstall at Patrick County

Galax at Auburn

Fort Chiswell at Grayson County

George Wythe at Giles

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick Henry at Salem

Staunton River at William Fleming

Blacksburg at Hidden Valley

Jefferson Forest at Liberty

Pulaski County at Christiansburg

Magna Vista at George Washington

William Byrd at Northside

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby

Tazewell at Marion

Tunstall at Patrick County

Auburn at Eastern Montgomery

GIRLS SOCCER

Salem at Patrick Henry

William Fleming at Staunton River

Hidden Valley at Blacksburg

Christiansburg at Pulaski County

George Washington at Magna Vista

Northside at William Byrd

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County

Tazewell at Marion

Patrick County at Tunstall

Bath County at Blue Ridge Christian

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Faith Christian

BOYS TENNIS

Patrick Henry at Salem

Blacksburg at Hidden Valley

Alleghany at Carroll County

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby

William Byrd at Staunton River

Glenvar at Floyd County

Grayson County at Marion

GIRLS TENNIS

Salem at Patrick Henry

Hidden Valley at Blacksburg

Carroll County at Alleghany

Lord Botetourt at Northside

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County

Staunton River at William Byrd

Bath County at Page County

Galax at Narrows

Graham at Rural Retreat

 

