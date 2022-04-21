April 20, 21 high school scores, April 22 schedule

WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Lord Botetourt 12, Patrick Henry 0
Martinsville 11, William Fleming 10, 8 innings
Christiansburg 14, Blacksburg 13
William Byrd 11, Bassett 1, 6 innings
Galax 9, Carroll County 0
Cave Spring 12, Glenvar 2
Spotswood 7, Rockbridge County 2
Marion 13, George Wythe 3
Giles 6, Bland County 3
James Monroe (W.Va.) 16, Covington 14, 1st game
James Monroe (W.Va.) 16, Covington 6, 2nd game
Carlisle 14, Blue Ridge 4
Mingo Bay Classic
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
North Lincoln (N.C.) 2, Franklin County 1
SOFTBALL
Blacksburg 6, Christiansburg 2
Cave Spring 12, Salem 4
Bassett 11, William Byrd 5
Lord Botetourt 7, Hidden Valley 1
Magna Vista 13, Floyd County 3
Northside 8, Glenvar 2
Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 2
James River 11, Parry McCluer 1, 6 innings
Bland County 19, Giles 9
James Monroe (W.Va.) 14, Covington 6
BOYS LACROSSE
Patrick Henry 6, Albemarle 4
Western Albemarle 12, Salem 11
Rockbridge County 10, Christiansburg 1
GIRLS LACROSSE
Albemarle 13, Patrick Henry 10
Rockbridge County 25, Christiansburg 0
BOYS SOCCER
Blacksburg 5, Christiansburg 0
Bassett 1, Martinsville 0
Lord Botetourt 4, Brookville 1
Marion at Holston, ppd.
Bath County 8, Narrows 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Blacksburg 7, Christiansburg 0
Bassett 7, Martinsville 0
Lord Botetourt 6, Brookville 0
Northside 7, Heritage 0
Glenvar 10, Floyd County 0
Marion 5, Bland County 0
Lebanon at George Wythe, ppd.
North Cross 2, SWVa Home School 0
BOYS TENNIS
Blacksburg 9, Christiansburg 0
E.C. Glass 9, Jefferson Forest 0
Patrick County 8, Bassett 1
Halifax County 6, Magna Vista 3
Glenvar 7, Alleghany 2
Martinsville 6, George Washington 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Blacksburg 6, Christiansburg 3
E.C. Glass 6, Jefferson Forest 3
Bassett 9, Patrick County 0
Galax 8, Carroll County 1
Magna Vista 6, Halifax County 3
Glenvar 9, Alleghany 0
George Washington 9, Martinsville 0
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Jefferson Forest at Liberty
Cave Spring at Pulaski County
Brookville at Lord Botetourt
Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County
Magna Vista at Staunton River
Marion at Tazewell
Auburn at Fort Chiswell
Narrows at Chilhowie
Bath County at Covington
Narrows at Eastern Montgomery
PH-Glade Spring at Rural Retreat
North Cross at Carlisle
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Blue Ridge Christian
Mingo Bay Classic
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Franklin County vs. Elyria (Ohio)
SOFTBALL
Salem at Patrick Henry
Jefferson Forest at Liberty
Magna Vista at Staunton River
Marion at Graham
Auburn at Parry McCluer
Bluefield (W.Va.) at Bland County
Holston at Chilhowie
Narrows at Eastern Montgomery
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell
PH-Glade Spring at Rural Retreat
BOYS LACROSSE
Jefferson Forest at Hidden Valley
Cave Spring at Christiansburg
North Cross vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, at Collegiate School, Richmond
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salem at Patrick Henry
Hidden Valley at Jefferson Forest
Cave Spring at Christiansburg
Chatham Hall at North Cross
BOYS SOCCER
Carroll County at Alleghany
Craig County at Auburn
Eastern Montgomery at Narrows
Fort Chiswell at Grayson County
George Wythe at Giles
Rural Retreat at PH-Glade Spring
GIRLS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest at Liberty
Alleghany at Carrol County
Auburn at Bland County
George Wythe at Giles
Covenant at North Cross
Dayspring Christian at Westover Christian
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Faith Christian
BOYS TENNIS
Brookville at Jefferson Forest
Salem at Cave Spring
Amherst County at Liberty
Lord Botetourt at Northside
Marion at Tazewell
Fort Chiswell at Grayson County
Virginia Episcopal at North Cross
GIRLS TENNIS
Jefferson Forest at Brookville
Cave Spring at Salem
Liberty at Amherst County
Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County
Alleghany at Bath County
Tazewell at Marion
Auburn at Galax
Grayson County at Fort Chiswell
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Patrick Henry at Salem
William Fleming at Staunton River
Blacksburg at Hidden Valley
Jefferson Forest at Virginia Episcopal
Pulaski County at Christiansburg
Carroll County at Alleghany
Northside at William Byrd
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby
Glenvar at Floyd County
Tunstall at Patrick County
Auburn at Bland County
Fort Chiswell at Grayson County
George Wythe at Giles
Temple Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Mingo Bay Classic
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Franklin County vs. Midview (Ohio), 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Staunton River at William Fleming
Hidden Valley at Blacksburg
Christiansburg at Pulaski County
Alleghany at Carroll County
James River at Lord Botetourt
William Byrd at Northside
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby
Glenvar at Floyd County
Marion at Tazewell
Tunstall at Patrick County
Galax at Auburn
Fort Chiswell at Grayson County
George Wythe at Giles
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry at Salem
Staunton River at William Fleming
Blacksburg at Hidden Valley
Jefferson Forest at Liberty
Pulaski County at Christiansburg
Magna Vista at George Washington
William Byrd at Northside
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby
Tazewell at Marion
Tunstall at Patrick County
Auburn at Eastern Montgomery
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem at Patrick Henry
William Fleming at Staunton River
Hidden Valley at Blacksburg
Christiansburg at Pulaski County
George Washington at Magna Vista
Northside at William Byrd
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County
Tazewell at Marion
Patrick County at Tunstall
Bath County at Blue Ridge Christian
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Faith Christian
BOYS TENNIS
Patrick Henry at Salem
Blacksburg at Hidden Valley
Alleghany at Carroll County
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby
William Byrd at Staunton River
Glenvar at Floyd County
Grayson County at Marion
GIRLS TENNIS
Salem at Patrick Henry
Hidden Valley at Blacksburg
Carroll County at Alleghany
Lord Botetourt at Northside
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County
Staunton River at William Byrd
Bath County at Page County
Galax at Narrows
Graham at Rural Retreat