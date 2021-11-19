As the temperature drops, Glenvar's offense heats up for shutout of Martinsville

On the first chilly Friday night of this high school football season, Glenvar's offense eventually got onto a bit of a hot streak.
The top-seeded Highlanders settled for a field goal on their first drive, then scored touchdowns on their next three on the way to a 38-0 win over visiting Martinsville in the Region 2C semifinals.
It sets up a rematch with defending Class 2 state champion Appomattox County. The Raiders, who advanced Friday by topping Radford, eliminated Glenvar in last season's region final.
That will be the game Glenvar has been preparing for all season, and coach Kevin Clifford said there is work that needs to be done before Appomattox arrives next week.
"We executed all right," Clifford said. "I don't think we executed as well as we did last week.
"But we did what we needed to do. We bent a little bit, but we didn't break. We won 38-0, we need to correct the mistakes we made next week in practice, and then we move on."
Glenvar quarterback Aiden Wolk threw for 208 yards and four TDs — two of those to wideout Dagan Williams. Wolk also scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter.
Running back Kyle Hanks had 132 rushing yards and also caught a 21-yard TD pass from Wolk in the third quarter.
Martinsville (5-6) had opportunities to keep the game close in the first half, but turnovers and drive-hampering penalties cost the Bulldogs, who returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
"When you're playing a good team and make mistakes like that, they will take advantage of it," Martinsville coach Bobby Martin said. "I have respect for what [Glenvar] does.
"We just couldn't get on a run tonight."