Ashworth fills the bill as Galax seeks another championship berth

GALAX — Shane Allen knows all about filling big shoes.
When Allen replaced Mark Dixon in 2020 as the head football coach at Galax High School, he followed someone who won 101 games in 10 seasons while leading the program to one VHSL championship and two runner-up finishes.
The shoes suited Allen, who took Galax to the state final in May where the Maroon Tide fell to perennial state champion Riverheads.
Prospects for 2021 remained high, but Allen had to replace star quarterback Cole Pickett who accepted an offer to walk on at Virginia Tech.
There were shoes to fill again.
Allen knew someone who was just the right fit.
And Galax's new quarterback already was starting at another position in the offense.
Ian Ashworth was Galax's top receiver in the delayed 2020 season when the Tide rolled unbeaten until the state final.
Even before the season ended, Allen knew he wanted Ashworth to replace Pickett at quarterback.
Good call.
Ashworth has passed for 966 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 918 yards and 21 TDs as Galax (10-2) heads into Saturday's Class 1 semifinal at undefeated Holston.
"Everybody thought it was going to be a big dropoff with Cole leaving," Allen said. "Cole was going to be hard to replace. We knew that.
"But in the past, everybody thought when this running back left it was going to be a big dropoff or this other running back left and it was going to be a big dropoff ... we've just got kids that have waited their turn and are ready to step in and play."
Ashworth said moving from receiver to quarterback has not been as easy as the 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior has made it look.
He credits Pickett for preparing the way.
"He taught me everything he knew when he was here," Ashworth said. "He helped me a lot. I would kind of ask him questions as things went on, when to throw advantage routes to single-side receivers, where to throw the ball.
"It was definitely a tough transition. You've got to see the whole field and know what everbody else is doing."
Ashworth has a very solid understanding of defense.
He starts at free safety, where he has 11 interceptions including a spectacular one-handed diving grab that sealed Galax's 14-0 win over Parry McCluer in last week's Region 1C championship game.
Ashworth had a second-half interception in last season's 27-6 state semifinal win at Holston.
"He's got the best ball skills of any DB I've coached in 23 years," Allen said. "He understands route concepts, leverage, the breaks of the receivers.
"He does great job of getting where the ball is and making plays, even on receivers he's not covering."
Being a defensive back has helped Ashworth know his enemy.
"Playing DB has helped me play quarterback," he said. "Playing safety, you really understand the coverages."
Ashworth turned the ball over just twice in Galax's first 11 games before committing three last week.
"I feel like I got in my own head a little bit," he said. "I was just thinking too much instead of playing."
Ashworth began preparing for his new role the minute the 2020 season ended. His coach gives him more than a passing grade.
"Being a first-year quarterback, the hardest thing is understanding when [receivers] are going to come open," Allen said. "Inexperienced quarterbacks want the receiver to be wide open before they throw it. If you see them open, it's too late.
"If he'd had four years at quarterback, he could have been an all-state quarterback. He just has that 'it' factor. He has the confidence, not in a cocky way. When the game's on the line, he's not afraid to step up and make a play."
Ashworth hopes to play college football ... as a defensive back or a receiver.
"A year away from being a receiver kind of hurts him a little bit at the next level," Allen said. "He was willing to do that for the team, which nowadays is to find kids who will want to do that."
Dixon built Galax's program on strong offensive line play and a running game that produced a different running back who had a 3,000-yard rushing season three years in a row.
The formula was built in the laboratory called the Galax weight room, where players assemble each weekday morning at 5:45 a.m.
"We're in there five days a week and everybody works hard," Ashworth said. "We've all done it so long, it's become a routine now."
Just like winning.