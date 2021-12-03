Ashworth fills the bill as Galax seeks another championship berth

Ashworth had a second-half interception in last season's 27-6 state semifinal win at Holston.

"He's got the best ball skills of any DB I've coached in 23 years," Allen said. "He understands route concepts, leverage, the breaks of the receivers.

"He does great job of getting where the ball is and making plays, even on receivers he's not covering."

Being a defensive back has helped Ashworth know his enemy.

"Playing DB has helped me play quarterback," he said. "Playing safety, you really understand the coverages."

Ashworth turned the ball over just twice in Galax's first 11 games before committing three last week.

"I feel like I got in my own head a little bit," he said. "I was just thinking too much instead of playing."

Ashworth began preparing for his new role the minute the 2020 season ended. His coach gives him more than a passing grade.

"Being a first-year quarterback, the hardest thing is understanding when [receivers] are going to come open," Allen said. "Inexperienced quarterbacks want the receiver to be wide open before they throw it. If you see them open, it's too late.