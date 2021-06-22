Auburn baseball wins chance to defend 2019 Class1 state title

Leadoff hitter Parker Hale started the inning with a triple and then catcher Tyler Sparrer followed him with a strikeout. The third strike, however, was dropped by Chilhowie catcher D.J. Martin and the ensuing throw to first sailed into right field allowing Hale to come home to make the score 2-0.

The runs were enough for Underwood, who did not allow a man past second base after the first inning.

“He’s really been on in the postseason. I think that’s three shutouts in a row,” Altizer said. “We knew they were a team that would put the ball in play, but we played great defense behind him.”

Thursday was not the first time Underwood faced Chilhowie in a postseason game. In the 2019 state quarterfinals, Underwood came in to pitch in relief for Auburn in a game where the Eagles rallied to score two runs in their last at-bat for a 7-6 victory on their way to the state title.

Hutton also went the distance on the mound for Chilhowie allowing nine hits while walking three and striking out three.

“I think that was his best performance this year, especially against that lineup. We hadn’t faced a lineup like that this year,” Chilhowie head coach Jeff Robinson said.