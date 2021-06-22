Auburn baseball wins chance to defend 2019 Class1 state title

CHRISTIANSBURG — Auburn was denied the opportunity to repeat as state champions when the 2020 baseball season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Eagles have now earned that chance to defend their 2019 title this weekend.
Reed Underwood pitched a complete game shutout spreading out seven hits over seven innings as Auburn defeated Chilhowie, 2-0, in a Class 1 state semifinal Tuesday afternoon at Christiansburg High School.
With the win Auburn (13-3) moves on to the Class 1 title game on Saturday where they will take on Essex. The Eagles will be the home team, but the time and site for the matchup have yet to be determined.
Tuesday’s semifinal did not get off to a great start for Underwood after the first two Chilhowie batters reached on back-to-back singles in the first. The senior right-hander, however, rallied getting Daniel Hutton to hit into a double play and cleanup hitter Jordan Williams to ground out to end the inning without any damage.
“That was huge. Whenever you have runners on base the quicker you can get them off the better,” Underwood said.
The first inning double play was one of many examples of stellar play behind Underwood on Tuesday as the Eagles’ defense went errorless.
“I can’t praise them enough,” Underwood said. “I wanted to go out and throw strikes so they would put it in play. I knew my defense would make the play behind me.”
Underwood finished the afternoon with a line of no runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out five Warriors’ hitters.
“I was just trying to mix up my pitches and trust what my catcher calls,” Underwood said.
Hutton, Chilhowie’s starting pitcher, matched his Auburn counterpart for the first three innings shutting down the Eagles’ bats, before the home team finally broke through for a run in the fourth.
Third baseman Damian Boyd led off the inning with a single to left and advanced to second when Chilhowie leftfielder Zac Hall misplayed the ball. Underwood followed with a groundout to first that moved Boyd to third. Two batters later designated hitter Mike Royal beat out a grounder to deep short that plated Boyd giving Auburn a 1-0 lead.
“It looked like a good ground ball that was going to get through, but I was able to beat it out,” Royal said.
Along with his go-ahead hit in the semifinal, Royal also had an eight-RBI game on his senior day in the regular season.
“He has had a couple of great memories in his senior year. I hope this is a highlight of his career that he’ll remember. He’s battled all year,” Auburn head coach Eric Altizer said of his designated hitter.
Auburn added to their lead the next inning with the aid of a strikeout.
Leadoff hitter Parker Hale started the inning with a triple and then catcher Tyler Sparrer followed him with a strikeout. The third strike, however, was dropped by Chilhowie catcher D.J. Martin and the ensuing throw to first sailed into right field allowing Hale to come home to make the score 2-0.
The runs were enough for Underwood, who did not allow a man past second base after the first inning.
“He’s really been on in the postseason. I think that’s three shutouts in a row,” Altizer said. “We knew they were a team that would put the ball in play, but we played great defense behind him.”
Thursday was not the first time Underwood faced Chilhowie in a postseason game. In the 2019 state quarterfinals, Underwood came in to pitch in relief for Auburn in a game where the Eagles rallied to score two runs in their last at-bat for a 7-6 victory on their way to the state title.
Hutton also went the distance on the mound for Chilhowie allowing nine hits while walking three and striking out three.
“I think that was his best performance this year, especially against that lineup. We hadn’t faced a lineup like that this year,” Chilhowie head coach Jeff Robinson said.
Robinson added that despite the loss he was proud of what his team accomplished after being unsure of what the future might hold at the beginning of the season.
“We went to George Wythe for a scrimmage early in the year and I had no idea what to expect,” Robinson said. “This team greatly exceeded my expectations.”
Chilhowie 000 000 0 0 7 3
Auburn 000 110 0 2 9 0
WP – Underwood, LP – Hutton.