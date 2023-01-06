Auburn beats Christiansburg in Chance Harman Classic

FLOYD — Defending state champion Auburn traveled to Floyd County on Friday to play in the first game of the Chance Harman Classic and continue its hot start to the season.

The Eagles would keep their hand in the fire.

Auburn’s hot shooting and willingness to make the extra pass helped them go on to defeat Christiansburg 74-56.

The Eagles (11-3, 4-1) raced to a six-point lead after the first quarter of play.

Eagles point guard Nick Millirons caught fire with seven points in the first quarter, but his passing would help his team extend their lead.

“I saw a lot of open lanes to attack,” Millirons said. “I was being aggressive trying to score and find the open man.”

The Eagles would extend their lead to 14 points by halftime after a nine-point quarter by Coahan Gordon. The connection between Millirons and Gordon was evident with every pick and roll the duo ran.

“[Coahan Gordon and I] have been playing with each other since fourth grade and he’s been really good this year,” Millirons said. “He makes it really easy to get the ball inside.”

Christiansburg (1-11, 1-3) felt Gordon's presence inside as Gordon scored 12 of his 18 points in the paint.

“Nick and I came into the locker room at halftime and said we have to pick up the energy,” Gordon said. “The first quarter we didn't have that connection, then we told each other we have to pick it up.”

Christiansburg’s Kaleb Robinson led all scorers with 21 points.

“We played a little sloppy on defense tonight because we played late last night,'' Auburn coach Ethan Millirons said. “We talked about the first half in the locker room.”

Samuel Duncan competed on both sides of the floor against Christiansburg. He finished with 13 points, eight of which came in the paint.

Duncan said he was able to score because of his selfless teammates.

“Being able to make extra passes and not being greedy helped us win the game,” Duncan said.

Shooting guard Drew Royal helped the Eagles in the minutes that Nick Millirons was on the bench.

“Before Drew was coming off the bench giving us some scoring,” Ethan Millirons said. “Now [that he’s starting] it's [given] us another guy that can dribble and knock down shots.”

Royal's sweet shooting stroke helped him score 12 points.

“My confidence [from my shooting] comes from dad. We go through a lot of long nights, and we love to be able to shoot,” Royal said. “Being a quick guard, it’s one of the things I love to do.”

Ethan Millirons said the team has a bunch of talented players.

“We came in this season knowing that we had a good group of guys,” Ethan Millirons said. “We compete every night.