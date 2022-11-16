Auburn beats Giles in Class 1 volleyball semifinal

RINER — Avery Zuckerwar had 12 kills and 14 digs to lead the Auburn High School volleyball team to a 25-22, 26-24, 25-14 Class 1 state semifinal win over Giles on Tuesday night.

The Eagles will face Rappahannock at the Salem Civic Center in the Class 1 state championship match at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Madeline Lavergne had nine kills, 11 digs, and two aces for Auburn (18-8), while Madison Ketterer had 30 assists and nine digs.

It was the teams' fifth meeting of the year. Giles (22-5) won the first three, including a meeting in the Mountain Empire District final. Auburn beat Giles in the regional final.

Auburn will be playing for its fourth straight Class 1 state championship.