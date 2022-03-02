Auburn boys claim Region 1C title in tight win over Fort Chiswell

LEXINGTON — Auburn boys basketball coach Terry Millirons wasn’t sure what kind of team he would have in 2021-22.

Millirons knows what he can call the Eagles now:

Region champions.

Auburn claimed the Region 1C title for the second time in four years Tuesday night, avenging a loss to Fort Chiswell in the Mountain Empire District finals with a 56-52 victory at Rockbridge County High School.

Auburn (19-8) will play at home Friday in a VHSL Class 1 quarterfinal against Eastside, while Fort Chiswell (23-5) goes to Region 1D champion Twin Springs.

Senior star Ethan Millirons scored a game-high 26 points for the Eagles, who started three sophomores and a junior.

“I’ve worked with this group since they were little, but I didn’t know what we were going to have,” Coach Millirons said. “Most of these guys didn’t even play last year because we didn’t have a JV season.

“We knew they had to learn to play at this level and at this speed, and to play in front of crowds like this.”

Both schools brought large and loud fan bases up Interstate 81 to see the fourth game between the two MED rivals.

Auburn swept both regular-season meetings, but Fort Chiswell’s 65-49 victory in the MED tournament more than got the Eagles’ attention.

“We came out with more energy, played more physical,” Ethan Millirons said. “They took it to us at their place in the region championship. I felt like we matched their intensity tonight.”

Fort Chiswell led by six points in the first quarter, but neither team led by more than four until Auburn hit the Pioneers with a fullcourt press late in the third period.

Ethan Millirons and younger brother Nick Millirons combined for Auburn’s last 10 points, taking a 45-37 lead as Fort Chiswell committed six turnovers in a short span.

“We can’t do that all time, we’ll tire out” Terry Millirons said of the press. “We wanted to throw it in here and there. We had the right lineup in for it. We haven’t done it all year. I think it caught them off guard.”

Fort Chiswell coach Derrick Jackson largely agreed.

“They picked a good time and did a good job with it,” Jackson said.

Auburn made it very difficult for the Pioneers to score, other than an early 3-point barrage by Jacob McHone, who finished with a team-high 15 points.

Fort Chiswell star Siler Watson had his every move tracked by several defenders including Michael Wilson and Coahan Gordon.

When Watson did manage to find a lane, Auburn center Bryce Gill also was a difficult obstacle.

“Big Bryce. I love that guy,” Ethan Millirons said. “He’s a tank down there.”

Auburn seemed to have the game in hand with a 51-44 lead with 51-44 to play, but Fort Chiswell had other ideas.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Andrew Shelton and Reed Dunford closed the deficit to 51-50.

After Ethan Millirons and McHone traded a pair of free throws leaving Auburn up 53-52, the Pioneers forced a turnover and had two golden opportunities to take the lead.

First, Dunford missed a shot at the rim, then Watson couldn’t get a left-handed layup after a spin move to drop.

Nick Millirons put Auburn up 55-52 with two free throws with 34.6 seconds to play.

Fort Chiswell’s final chance to tie came up short when Nathan Norris missed a 3-pointer from the left wing.

Gordon iced it for the Eagles on a free throw with 7 seconds to go.

“It was a physical game,” Jackson said. “They let us play, both ways. No complaints. I thought both teams played hard. Had our opportunities at times too. Good opportunities just didn’t go down for us.”

Auburn started the season 2-5 with two losses in a Florida tournament and two in the Northside Invitational.

The lone senior starter wasn’t concerned

“We were playing some really tough teams there early on,” Ethan Millirons said. “It’s good to see how far we’ve come.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.