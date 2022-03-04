Auburn boys kick it into higher playoff gear, rout Eastside 65-30

RINER — The rounding into postseason form process is accelerating for Auburn’s boys.

The Eagles were near their best in all basketball phases while dispatching visiting Eastside 65-30 in a Class 1 quarterfinal Friday night.

That evaluation drew no dispute from Auburn coach Terry Millirons.

“We’ve been playing really well the last several weeks,” he said. “The district championship at Fort Chiswell we didn’t have our best game then, but all the guys on the team have been stepping up their games.”

The Eagles will host Twin Springs, a 52-51 winner over Fort Chiswell, at 7 p.m. Monday for a semifinal match. Auburn (21-6) will be playing for a shot at competing for a second state championship in three seasons.

Eastside (19-11) had a tough night all the way around but Spartans coach Patrick Damron said one game should not overshadow an entire season.

“It wasn’t a rough night overall. We had three seniors who got us to a state tournament when we were picked to finish third in our conference. We’e not going to hang our hat on one game.”

The Eagles hung their headgear on long distance shooting, rebounding, defense and teamwork. The teamwork really stood out offensively.

“Good flow right now,” said Ethan Millirons, the Eagles’ senior leader. “We’ve been working on moving the ball around because we were kind of stagnant earlier during the year. It was just getting to know each other and playing a lot together. It’s helping us now. We know where everybody is going to be.”

Millirons, the only senior starter, scored 15 points including a 3-pointer, one of 11 for the team. Elsewhere the other first-stringers are three sophomores and a junior. Any inexperience is long gone now.

The junior starter Samuel Duncan lit it up with four triples en route to 18 points. Sophomore Jaxon Warren buried three treys coming off the bench.

Coahan Gordon accounted for three more 3s in another reserve role. He also is a sophomore.

“Auburn was better than us tonight,” Damron said. “They shot the ball really well. Ethan Millirons is a really good player but it looked to me like they have other kids who can play too.”

Gordon and fellow 10th-grader Bryce Gill dominated the backboards against a team that matched up well with Auburn inside with size and physical play. Auburn outrebounded the Spartans 46-28 with Gill claiming 12 caroms and Gordon 10.

“They are physical but us Riner boys are pretty strong,” said Gill, who stands 6-foot-4. “We’re all football players.”

Added Gordon: “At the beginning of the year we told each other we wanted to be the leading rebounders and set the standard. That is just what we did.”

Eastside had some bruisers of its own, particularly 6-6 junior forward Eli McCoy, their most effective offensive player with 12 points. Still, the Spartans struggled, scoring only three field goals in the first half — all by McCoy — and seven overall.

“We’re playing hard right now, probably our best basketball of the season,” Ethan Millirons said. “It’s been up and down throughout the season. You know how it goes. I think we’re hitting our stride right now.”