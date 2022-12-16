Auburn boys out to fast start after losing cornerstone player

RINER — The Auburn High School boys basketball team entered the season not knowing how it would replace its cornerstone player.

Well, the Eagles have found their answer.

Auburn had to replace Ethan Millirons, the team’s all-time leader in points and assists, who is now an NCAA Division II guard at St. Thomas Aquinas in New York. He was named the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 1 player of the year last season, when he led the Eagles to the state title.

Despite losing him, the Eagles entered Friday with a 5-1 record.

Coach Terry Millirons, Ethan’s father, didn’t know how the team would gel without Ethan.

“We knew the problem was going to be figuring out roles. Last year our offense revolved around Ethan,” Millirons said at practice Thursday. “This year we wanted to see who stepped up and it’s been the team that’s taken over that role. It’s different people leading us in scoring every night.”

Auburn has returned four starters from its championship team; only one is a senior.

That senior is Sam Duncan, who earned All-Mountain Empire District honorable mention last season. As one of three captains on the team this year, Duncan has felt the pressure to perform.

“I felt like I was playing in more of a shadow of Ethan when I was coming up last year,” Duncan said. “Now it's like I gotta step up.”

Duncan has done just that. He’s leading Auburn in scoring by averaging 12.5 points.

“Losing Ethan this year, we lost a big role and I thought it would be hard. But, I think we’ve done a good job of working together more,” Duncan said. “We’re not just dependent on Ethan, we’re dependent on each other.”

Auburn has had four different leading scorers in its first six games.

“By the end of last year, the young guys got some confidence and that’s led into this year," Terry Millirons said. “It’s just so much experience coming back.”

One of the young players that came back is Millirons’ son Nick, who made the all-region second team last year. The junior guard is a team captain and is second in scoring, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

“There’s obviously a big role that needs to be filled. We are coming together to take [Ethan’s] minutes and shots,” Nick Millirons said. “It does feel like I have more of a burden, but the team is handling it well.”

Coahan Gordon is a returning starter and team captain. He said Nick Millirons is the team’s clutch decision-maker.

“[In the game's closing moments], our offense would probably revolve around Nick Millirons. He knows how to keep tight situations under control,” Gordon said.

Millirons is the only player under 6-foot-2 in the starting lineup.

“They make it really easy to get some of these passes by [defenders],” Millirons said. “Everyone on the team is tall and fast and it helps take some of the pressure off me.”

Terry Millirons believes this is the most athletic team in Auburn history.

“I have seven or eight players dunking in warmups. We usually don’t have that,” the coach said. “The other day we had back-to-back possessions with dunks, and I don't think that's ever happened here at Auburn.”

Newcomer Drew Royal has been the team’s sixth man this year, averaging 9.0 points while shooting a team-leading 52.2% from 3-point territory.

“Drew Royal played JV last year and his older brother was on the championship team in 2020,” Duncan said. “So we always knew he was something coming up. But he’s showing out this year and broke out versus Bland.”

The Eagles hope to win the school's fourth boys basketball state championship.

“It’s tough any year to win a championship. You gotta have some luck and got to stay healthy,” Coach Millirons said. “ But, mostly, you got to get hot at the right time. Last year I feel like we peaked. But this year’s team is still in the discussion."

“Even outside of practice and games, we’re always hanging out in school getting lunch together,” Gordon said. “It’s more of a best friend kind of thing. You can’t play with a team that doesn't get along.”