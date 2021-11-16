Auburn clears Chilhowie, last hurdle to seek state championship on Saturday

Avery Zuckerwar (nine kills, six aces), Anna McGuire (31 assists) and Stacy Lewis (12 digs) also keyed the win for Auburn.

Chilhowie (22-8) got within 18-15 in the third set, but that momentum would be short-lived and too late to matter.

The Warriors finished as runner-up in the Hogoheegee District, but won the Region 1D title and got on a roll at the right time.

“At the beginning of the season I don’t think anybody thought we would go this far,” Robinson said. “I told the girls to look at all we’ve accomplished. … That just goes to show what happened when you keep working all season. Everybody else had peaked, but they just kept getting better.”

Lakken Hanshew (three aces, two digs), Hannah Goodwin (three kills), Josie Sheets (four digs, three assists, two kills) and Chloe Adams (five digs, four assists) were the stat leaders for Chilhowie.

The Warriors were the final team from far Southwest Virginia still standing.

“We knew we had it in us the whole time,” Boardwine said. “But we proved to everybody else we could do it.”

The one thing the Warriors couldn’t do was something nobody has been able to achieve since early in the 2019 season: defeat Auburn.

“We understand that we get everyone’s best game, everyone’s biggest crowd, but the things we do in practice prepare them for that,” Millirons said. “They don’t always win in practice. This is just a really good group of girls. They get along, they work hard and they don’t get ahead of themselves.”