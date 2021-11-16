Auburn clears Chilhowie, last hurdle to seek state championship on Saturday

CHILHOWIE — A diverse list of musical hits blare out of the speakers in Chilhowie High School’s gym as the volleyball team warms up, but the Warriors couldn’t prevent the beat from going on for the Auburn Eagles.
Allyson Martin provided the heavy metal with 20 kills and Madeline Lavergne served with all the precision of a classical pianist as the two-time defending state champions composed a 25-11, 25-9, 25-19 win over Chilhowie on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.
Auburn (29-0) ran its winning streak to a state-record 73 matches and will attempt to rise to the top of the charts in the VHSL’s smallest classification for the third straight season on Saturday at noon against Riverheads in the Class 1 finals at the Salem Civic Center.
It sounds like a broken record, but Auburn is simply a team in perfect harmony on the court.
“We were expecting them to be a little bit tired because of the drive,” said Chilhowie senior Mari-Beth Boardwine. “They had some good hits, good sets and good defense. They were just a really tough team.”
There wasn’t much drama on Tuesday as the Eagles never trailed.
They raced out to an 8-0 lead in the first set, an 11-0 advantage in the second set and a 7-0 edge in the third set.
“We practice starting strong every day,” said Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. “The things we do in practice are done so we can start matches off strong — especially on the road in a packed gym. We knew what we were going to be facing.”
It also helps having Martin, a 5-foot-10 senior, dominating on the front row.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach her for four years and she’s special,” Millirons said. “She sees the floor really well and has great ball control. She can hit any spot on the floor. I can’t say enough good things about her.”
Martin was locked in from the start.
“We knew there were going to be a lot of people here cheering for them and we just had to match that energy, keep calm and talk to each other on the floor,” Martin said. “We try to stay pretty focused. If we lose a few points, we knew that has to stop and we have to get the next one.”
Auburn gets many points from the service line and Lavergne had eight of the team’s 17 aces on Thursday.
“All anybody said coming into this match was get ready for their serves,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “They have some tremendous servers. That ball comes at you hard and fast and if you haven’t seen that all season, it’s hard to deal with.”
Avery Zuckerwar (nine kills, six aces), Anna McGuire (31 assists) and Stacy Lewis (12 digs) also keyed the win for Auburn.
Chilhowie (22-8) got within 18-15 in the third set, but that momentum would be short-lived and too late to matter.
The Warriors finished as runner-up in the Hogoheegee District, but won the Region 1D title and got on a roll at the right time.
“At the beginning of the season I don’t think anybody thought we would go this far,” Robinson said. “I told the girls to look at all we’ve accomplished. … That just goes to show what happened when you keep working all season. Everybody else had peaked, but they just kept getting better.”
Lakken Hanshew (three aces, two digs), Hannah Goodwin (three kills), Josie Sheets (four digs, three assists, two kills) and Chloe Adams (five digs, four assists) were the stat leaders for Chilhowie.
The Warriors were the final team from far Southwest Virginia still standing.
“We knew we had it in us the whole time,” Boardwine said. “But we proved to everybody else we could do it.”
The one thing the Warriors couldn’t do was something nobody has been able to achieve since early in the 2019 season: defeat Auburn.
“We understand that we get everyone’s best game, everyone’s biggest crowd, but the things we do in practice prepare them for that,” Millirons said. “They don’t always win in practice. This is just a really good group of girls. They get along, they work hard and they don’t get ahead of themselves.”