Auburn Eagles soar to second straight state volleyball title

Anna McGuire quarterbacked the offense with 33 assists. She added seven digs.

It was state title No. 5 for Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. This being her second tour of duty on the Eagles bench, she won three in a row her first administration.

“Playing in the spring has been difficult for a couple of reasons,” she said. “I managed our practices and conditioning as best I could when they were playing for other teams. With Allyson, there were things in practice I didn’t put her in to save her legs.”

Riverheads probably hadn’t seen many teams that serve as well as Auburn does. Martin had a big hand in turning a close Game 2 into a runaway by serving 10 straight points, six of them aces.

It was a bittersweet end to an outstanding four-year run of coaching for Gladiators coach Nyssa Stapleton. Over the span, she’s had three state runner-ups and a regional tournament appearance. Stapleton is stepping down to spend time with a new baby.

The challenges of the pandemic seasons were felt at Riverheads too. One reason that the Gladiators were off-balance on serve return was because Auburn had quality servers, Stapleton said, adding there was more to it than that.