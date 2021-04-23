Auburn Eagles soar to second straight state volleyball title

RINER — Different season, same state Class 1 volleyball championship opponents, same result.
Winter or spring, Auburn’s still the champ.
The host Eagles extended a 43-match victory string with their second state title in a row, beating Riverheads 25-15, 25-8, 27-25.
Auburn (18-0) was crisp in the first two games as the Gladiators (11-3) struggled with their consistency after a long school-day bus ride here. The third game was a thriller with 12 ties and five lead changes, the last deadlock at 25-25.
Fittingly, Auburn’s Allyson Martin — dominant throughout on the attack, defending, and serving — won the Eagles’ final point with her 19th kill. Riverheads missed long to end it.
Martin, a 5-foot-10 junior who is among those Auburn players competing for both the high school team and a travel squad, was terrific at serve (11 aces), and protecting against Riverhead’s outstanding outside hitters Sydney Phillips and Kendyl Argenbright by covering the floor for eight digs.
At one point this season between her two teams, Martin played 14 days in a row. The last three weeks she worked strictly with her high school teammates. The extra court time earlier in the year made a difference, she said.
So did quality teammates, many of whom were role players on last year’s title team. Sophomore Avery Zuckerwar was a big factor defensively with 14 digs, three more than teammate Madeline Lavergne. Another sophomore, Lavergne added nine kills. She too doubled for a travel team this spring.
Anna McGuire quarterbacked the offense with 33 assists. She added seven digs.
It was state title No. 5 for Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. This being her second tour of duty on the Eagles bench, she won three in a row her first administration.
“Playing in the spring has been difficult for a couple of reasons,” she said. “I managed our practices and conditioning as best I could when they were playing for other teams. With Allyson, there were things in practice I didn’t put her in to save her legs.”
Riverheads probably hadn’t seen many teams that serve as well as Auburn does. Martin had a big hand in turning a close Game 2 into a runaway by serving 10 straight points, six of them aces.
It was a bittersweet end to an outstanding four-year run of coaching for Gladiators coach Nyssa Stapleton. Over the span, she’s had three state runner-ups and a regional tournament appearance. Stapleton is stepping down to spend time with a new baby.
The challenges of the pandemic seasons were felt at Riverheads too. One reason that the Gladiators were off-balance on serve return was because Auburn had quality servers, Stapleton said, adding there was more to it than that.
“It was bus lag just like any other teams would have. We got on the bus right after school and drove here. They had to adjust and wake up.”