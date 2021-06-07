Auburn girls win state tennis semifinal

RINER — Even though it was a year later than they had originally planned or hoped for, Auburn’s girls’ tennis team has earned the right to defend their Class 1 state team title.

Playing on their home courts, the Eagles needed just over an hour to top J.I. Burton, 5-0, in a Class 1 state semifinal on Monday.

With the win Auburn moves on to the state final at 9 a.m. Thursday at Blacksburg High School where they’ll look to pick up their third straight team title in Class 1 after losing out on that chance after the cancellation of the spring sports season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top seed Sara Nichols set the tone for the Eagles on Monday as she needed only 45 minutes to blank the Raiders’ No. 1 seed Olivia Owens, 6-0, 6-0. Nichols, a senior, was able to dominate despite never playing Owens before and being unfamiliar with her game.

“I knew not one thing about her (Owens). I mostly just focused on getting the win and getting one of the five we needed to go to states,” Nichols said.

Earning the berth to the state final had additional meaning for Nichols after being denied the opportunity last spring with the season’s cancellation.