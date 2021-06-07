Auburn girls win state tennis semifinal

RINER — Even though it was a year later than they had originally planned or hoped for, Auburn’s girls’ tennis team has earned the right to defend their Class 1 state team title.
Playing on their home courts, the Eagles needed just over an hour to top J.I. Burton, 5-0, in a Class 1 state semifinal on Monday.
With the win Auburn moves on to the state final at 9 a.m. Thursday at Blacksburg High School where they’ll look to pick up their third straight team title in Class 1 after losing out on that chance after the cancellation of the spring sports season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top seed Sara Nichols set the tone for the Eagles on Monday as she needed only 45 minutes to blank the Raiders’ No. 1 seed Olivia Owens, 6-0, 6-0. Nichols, a senior, was able to dominate despite never playing Owens before and being unfamiliar with her game.
“I knew not one thing about her (Owens). I mostly just focused on getting the win and getting one of the five we needed to go to states,” Nichols said.
Earning the berth to the state final had additional meaning for Nichols after being denied the opportunity last spring with the season’s cancellation.
“I’ve been eager for the team, singles and doubles finals,” Nichols said. “We’ve been working really hard to get back,” Nichols said.
Part of that work was with her doubles’ partner and No. 2 seed Anna McGuire. The pair on their own spent time during the pandemic working on their respective games. That work paid dividends last week when the duo won the Region 1C doubles title.
McGuire was winning her singles match on Monday against the Raiders’ Naomi Shortt when it was stopped after the Eagles got their fifth point clinching the overall match. The sudden end of the contest didn’t seem to bother McGuire.
“I don’t care. We won,” McGuire said. “I normally don’t take that long, but she (Shortt) was some of the best competition I’ve had this year. It was really fun to play her.”
Also picking up wins for Auburn were third seed Sara Albert (6-0, 6-0), fourth seed Anna French (6-0, 6-0), fifth seed Ashley Parsons (6-1, 6-1), and sixth seed Hannah Rutledge (6-2, 6-3).
Despite the loss, J.I. Burton coach Chris Crabtree was still overjoyed with how his team’s season turned out considering that before their first match the Raiders were down to just three players and in danger of not being able to field a full team.
Crabtree, who is also the school’s cross-country coach, recruited a couple of his runners to join the tennis squad and after losing their initial match the team went undefeated before running into Auburn on Monday.
“We lost our No. 1 to a hip injury and then two more didn’t come out to play, so everybody had to bump up. Our first match three of our girls were touching a racquet for the first time,” Crabtree said. “They are competitors. We won ugly a lot, but we did what we needed to do to just get wins. I’m extremely proud of them.”
Singles
#1 Sara Nichols (A) d. Olivia Owens (JI), 6-0, 6-0
#3 Sara Albert (A) d. Grace Owens (JI), 6-1, 6-1
#4 Anna French (A) d. Kaylen Fields (JI), 6-0, 6-0
#5 Ashley Parsons (A) d. Chloe Ingle (JI), 6-1, 6-1
#6 Hannah Rutledge (A) d. McKinleigh Lane (JI), 6-2, 6-3