Auburn, Glenvar earn Virginia High School League awards

Auburn High School and Glenvar High School won National Guard Cups from the Virginia High School League on Monday for their all-sports success during the 2021-22 school year.

Auburn won the Class 1 Cup for the fourth straight time. Glenvar won the Class 2 Cup for the first time.

The other Cups went to Maggie Walker (Class 3), Western Albemarle (Class 4), Deep Run (Class 5) and Battlefield (Class 6).

Points were awarded based on how teams did in VHSL state tournaments. Schools also could earn points for winning the VHSL's sportsmanship award.

Auburn had 577.5 points to runner-up Riverheads' 390.

Glenvar had 422.5 points to runner-up Bruton's 377.5.

Blacksburg was the runner-up in Class 4.