Auburn High girls win third consecutive Class 1 tennis title

“It’s a very big weekend," Nichols said. "I feel focused and I’ve got a lot of energy going into it."

McGuire comes into doubles competition with a lot of momentum as well after beating Kaylee Childs 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match.

McGuire also said it was an adjustment to move indoors, but that the experience could prove to be helpful considering Friday’s doubles would take place at Virginia Tech as well.

“I’m really excited we got to play here and got some practice in here for tomorrow,” McGuire said. “The ball goes quicker inside and that helps me out because I use a lot of topspin.”

Auburn closed out its victory with wins from No. 3 seed Sara Albert (6-1, 6-3), No. 4 Anna French (6-1, 6-3) and No. 5 Ashley Parsons (6-2, 6-0).

The Eagles lost out on a chance for a three-peat last season when the spring sports schedule was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team also lost a number of players upon their return to action as Auburn went into the season with only eight available players.

“All the programs are down, but post-COVID I didn’t think we would have much of a team,” Auburn coach Conrad Nester said. “I didn’t have good numbers, but I had quality people and it only takes six.”