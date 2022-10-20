Auburn High School cancels rest of football season

The Auburn High School football season has come to a premature end.

Auburn athletic director Paul Dominy said Thursday that the rest of the team's season has been canceled because of a lack of healthy players. The Eagles had three games left to play (against Galax on Friday, Giles and George Wythe)

Dominy said the 1-5 team began preseason practice with about 28 players but was down to about 17 players because of injuries and players Leaving the team.

"We got so low on numbers that we would have had to put freshmen on the [offensive and defensive lines] that we just didn't feel comfortable putting there because of safety concerns," Dominy said in a phone interview. "Most of our players are freshmen and sophomores."

The decision to cancel the final three games was made on Monday.

"We were monitoring some injuries on the team and taking a look at the adjustments that we would have to make if we didn't get players back. And when it turned out we would've had to make those adjustments, we just weren't comfortable with them," Dominy said. "We don't want to put kids in a situation where they're very likely to get hurt."

Auburn got to play just five games this season, losing all of them. The Eagles had a September game against Craig County canceled because illness left Craig County without enough healthy players at the time.

"We felt like we were much more competitive this year than last year, but we're really in a deep rebuilding phase," Dominy said. "I think if everyone stays the course, in a couple of years we'll be pretty good. We're just young at this point."

Auburn was originally scheduled to play Bland County last week, but that game was not held because Bland County canceled the rest of its season in September because of a lack of players. Dominy said Auburn was awarded a forfeit win for that game.

Bland County was down to fewer than 14 players last month when that school canceled the rest of its season. Bland County was 0-2 at the time and had already canceled a game because of a lack of healthy players.

Auburn, Bland County and Craig County are in Class 1, which is the classification for the smallest schools in the Virginia High School League.

This is the second straight year that Auburn's season has come to an early end. The school canceled the final two games of its 2021 season last October. Auburn was 0-4 and had canceled four games because of a lack of players before the school decided to cancel the final two games of that season.

"Like most schools, we've seen football numbers decrease over the last probably four or five years," Dominy said. "When you have a small roster and most of them are underclassmen playing on the varsity level, it makes it more difficult.

"We have a very healthy middle-school program and I'm expecting numbers to rise over the next two years."