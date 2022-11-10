Auburn High School volleyball team wins 5th straight Region 1C championship

RINER — The Giles High School volleyball team had beaten Auburn three times this season, including a win in the Mountain Empire District tournament final.

But on Wednesday night, things changed.

Auburn beat visiting Giles 25-22, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19 to win the Region 1C tournament for the fifth straight year.

The Eagles (16-8) earned a home match in the Class 1 state quarterfinals, while Giles (21-4) will hit the road for its quarterfinal match.

Auburn coach Sherry Millirons and her team knew the importance of beating Giles heading into the state quarterfinals.

“It’s been on our calendar for a long time,” Millirons said. “This is when we needed to beat them.”

Madeline Lavergne, one of the seniors on the Eagles, tied for the team lead with 14 kills Wednesday. She said beating Giles was a goal her team had emphasized.

“Giles has beaten us three times in a row and we’ve worked a tremendous amount of hours to be as far as we are right now,” Lavergne said. “We’ve worked as hard as we could to be here.”

The losses to Giles motivated the Eagles to develop a better strategy against Giles this time.

“We would run a really quick offense so the blockers wouldn't be able to get there in time and that would slow up their defense and speed up our offense,” Lavergne said. “We were able to hit in their holes and hit off their hands so they couldn't get to it.”

Stacy Lewis, who is in her first year as the libero for the Eagles, believes practices have helped the team grow.

“We have three-hour practices after school every day and we just hit, block, pass and everything hard,” Lewis said.

Even though Giles lost, coach Mandy Havens doesn’t regret her game plan.

“You can’t score points without kill shots,” Havens said. “We want to go hard all the time.”

Havens, whose team will visit Chilhowie in the Class 1 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, believes she has the players to win a state title.

“We’ve got solid players in every area on the floor and kids that are very hard workers,” Havens said. “That’s our trademark.”

Auburn has won the Class 1 state title the past three years and entered this season with a state-record 74-match winning streak. But the Eagles lost to Bland County in their season opener this year.

“This year has been a challenge. We lost six seniors and we’ve had some injuries to a few players that caused them not to play,” Millirons said. “We have one player in our starting rotation who played the same position last year and everyone else is playing a new position.”

“It’s been ups and downs and recently there’s been a flu sickness going around,” Auburn assistant Ben Kratz said. “We haven't had 12 girls at practice in two weeks.”

Auburn senior Kelsie Groseclose believes the adversity has helped this year's team.

“This team is probably the closest team I've ever been on. We connect so well outside,” Groseclose said. “We try to have the most fun in practice that we can.”

Auburn will host Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the Class 1 state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I think we are all just extremely excited and we want to win this [state title] so badly,” Groseclose said.

"A lot of people are gunning for us. They always are,” Millirons said. “But that’s just something you have to try to prepare for in practice.”