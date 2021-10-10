Auburn High softball ace Fleet flips from Georgia to JMU

Tony Baldwin was promoted from associate head coach to head coach later in June. Fico is not part of his new staff, though.

"I had that relationship with [Harris-Champer and Fico] since seventh grade," Fleet said. "Since the rule had changed and I couldn't talk to them, I really wasn't able to stay in touch with any of them. So when the coaching change happened, you never know what's going to happen with that because sometimes coaches want to bring in their own recruits.

"I wanted to make sure that when Sept. 1 rolled around, I still could have options."

So on Aug. 8, she tweeted that she was reopening her recruitment. She tweeted that she was still interested in Georgia.

Fleet said almost 30 schools reached out to her on Sept. 1, including Georgia.

"They kind of already had their idea of who they were bringing in [as recruits]," Fleet said of the new Georgia staff. "They knew since I had opened it up that I probably wasn't going to end up there. So it was kind of just a conversation of wishing each other the best of luck with the next step.

"If [Harris-Champer and Fico] were still there, I'd probably still be going there."