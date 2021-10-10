Auburn High softball ace Fleet flips from Georgia to JMU

Kirsten Fleet is heading to Harrisonburg instead of to the Southeastern Conference.
Fleet, a junior who is the ace of the Auburn High School softball team, verbally committed to SEC member Georgia when she was in the seventh grade.
But Fleet reopened her recruitment two months ago in the wake of Georgia's coaching change.
Late Saturday night, she tweeted her verbal commitment to one of Georgia's fellow participants in the 2021 Women's College World Series — James Madison.
"That's always been my dream, to go to the World Series," Fleet said. "Seeing [the Dukes] have the culture to do it and they have the experience going there, it was a big deal to me that I could go somewhere [three] hours from home and we could compete to do it."
JMU, which is steered by Roanoke College graduate Loren LaPorte, is coming off its first appearance in the Women's College World Series. JMU has made eight straight trips to the NCAAs, including appearances in the super regionals in 2016 and 2019.
Fleet said she picked JMU over SEC member Auburn, which is steered by former Radford and JMU coach Mickey Dean. She took unofficial visits to both schools last month.
"JMU, I fell in love with it there," Fleet said. "The people there and the atmosphere there, it's different than any other campus I had been on. … Everyone is so close-knit."
Fleet committed to JMU on Saturday during a second visit to the school.
Fleet went 16-2 with a 0.29 ERA and 260 strikeouts in 119 innings as a sophomore last season, when she led Auburn to the Class 1 state title.
"When I committed to Georgia, I hadn't played much in the community, just because I had been playing on travel teams out of state," she said. "Getting to play high school ball and seeing how the community rallies around each other, that was something that was important to me now, that I could have the community still there supporting me if I stayed in state."
Fleet verbally committed to Georgia in March 2018. Seven schools had offered her scholarships at that point. She said in a 2018 interview that she picked Georgia because of the caliber of the program and because she loved then-Bulldogs pitching coach Rachele Fico, among other reasons.
The month after Fleet picked Georgia, the NCAA Division I Council passed rule changes that ended recruiting talk between Division I coaches and softball prospects until a player is a high school junior. Talking to prospects on the phone or having off-campus visits with prospects are no longer allowed until Sept. 1 of a player's junior year of high school.
Lu Harris-Champer announced her retirement as Georgia's coach in June, one day after the Bulldogs were eliminated in the 2021 Women's College World Series.
Tony Baldwin was promoted from associate head coach to head coach later in June. Fico is not part of his new staff, though.
"I had that relationship with [Harris-Champer and Fico] since seventh grade," Fleet said. "Since the rule had changed and I couldn't talk to them, I really wasn't able to stay in touch with any of them. So when the coaching change happened, you never know what's going to happen with that because sometimes coaches want to bring in their own recruits.
"I wanted to make sure that when Sept. 1 rolled around, I still could have options."
So on Aug. 8, she tweeted that she was reopening her recruitment. She tweeted that she was still interested in Georgia.
Fleet said almost 30 schools reached out to her on Sept. 1, including Georgia.
"They kind of already had their idea of who they were bringing in [as recruits]," Fleet said of the new Georgia staff. "They knew since I had opened it up that I probably wasn't going to end up there. So it was kind of just a conversation of wishing each other the best of luck with the next step.
"If [Harris-Champer and Fico] were still there, I'd probably still be going there."
Fleet said she received scholarship offers this fall from JMU, Auburn, Pittsburgh and Appalachian State. She said she also received requests from multiple schools for visits that could have resulted in offers had she gone.