CHRISTIANSBURG — The Auburn High School softball team held the Region 1C championship trophy aloft after Thursday’s game.

Odds are it won’t be the last trophy the Eagles raise this month.

James Madison signee Kirsten Fleet pitched a four-hitter as the Eagles squashed Grayson County 12-2 in the Region 1C title game at Christiansburg High School.

The game ended with one out in the bottom of the sixth due to the lopsided score.

The Eagles (23-1) won their sixth straight regional title, including the third for Fleet and her fellow seniors.

“It’s still special,” said Auburn senior Avery Zuckerwar, who had four hits and one RBI. “We’ve all been playing together since we were 5, so I think to be here our senior year just makes it even more special.”

The Eagles are three wins away from their fourth straight state crown.

“We all want it bad enough that we’ll keep pushing through,” Fleet said.

“We’re all gunning for it, so I think we will [win it],” Zuckerwar said.

The Eagles, who have won 22 straight games, start seven seniors. They lost only one player from last year’s squad.

“We have a lot of experience on the team, so we won’t come in [to the state tournament] not knowing what to expect,” Fleet said.

Auburn and Grayson County had already clinched bids to the Class 1 state tournament by winning their regional semifinal games.

Thanks to Friday’s win, Auburn will be at home for the state quarterfinals. Auburn will host Eastside at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“Even though we were going to move on today no matter what, we wanted that home-field advantage,” Fleet said.

Grayson County, which is headed to the state tournament for the first time in years, will visit Rye Cove in another quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Blue Devils (13-14) lost to Mountain Empire District rival Auburn for the fourth time this year.

Grayson County starts only two seniors.

“It’s a young team,” Blue Devils coach Mandy Miller said. “I’m proud of them.”

Fleet struck out 12 batters and walked one.

“She had … control of her pitches,” Miller said. “Good command on everything.”

Fleet did not get much of a chance to show off her hitting talents, though. Grayson County intentionally walked her three of the four times she was at bat.

“It’s a little frustrating, but it’s kind of a compliment,” she said.

The Eagles banged out 14 hits off junior Hiley Boyer.

“We’ve seen that pitcher a few times, so that definitely helped,” Zuckerwar said.

Sam Anderson had two hits and three RBIs, including an RBI single that gave Auburn a 12-2 lead and ended the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Auburn coach Tim Smoot was glad the game lasted that long.

“We won in … run-rule fashion, but it took awhile. And it was good to have that pressure put on us a little,” Smoot said. “We need to be tested once in awhile because we’re going to be tested down the road.”

Auburn grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first. Emma Greenhalgh walked and advanced on a grounder. Kendra Scaggs reached base on shortstop Angel Shupe’s error, with Greenhalgh scoring.

The Eagles extended the lead to 2-0 in the second. Briel Underwood doubled, advanced on an Anderson sacrifice bunt and scored on a passed ball.

Auburn’s lead grew to 3-0 in the third. Rachel Brotherton singled, advanced on a passed ball and a grounder and scored on Zuckerwar’s RBI single.

The Eagles erupted for six runs in the fifth.

Zuckerwar singled, advanced on a passed ball and scored on Leah Wimmer’s RBI single. After Underwood walked, the runners advanced on a passed ball. Anderson hit a two-RBI single. After Fleet was intentionally walked, Greenhalgh hit an RBI single. Brotherton hit an RBI single to left, with Fleet scoring on left fielder Laney Testerman’s error.

The Blue Devils cut the lead to 9-2 in the top of the sixth. Carrie Shupe singled and Testerman doubled. Boyer had an RBI grounder and Karyss Isom had a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

Auburn added three runs in the sixth. Zuckerwar singled. Grace Wilson had an RBI double and advanced on a grounder. Underwood had an RBI single, stole second and advanced on a passed ball. Anderson hit an RBI single to end the game.