Auburn volleyball heads to Class 1 state championship

“We knew we had to serve tough to keep them away from their hitters,” Martin said. “That was pretty much the whole plan.”

PH coach Pam Newberry conceded it was nearly the whole reason the Rebels (10-2) had their season end at the hands of the Eagles for the second year in a row.

“We knew Auburn was super-strong serving,” the PH coach said. “We did what we could. They just kept throwing stuff at us.

“We can’t do anything if we can’t get our setter the ball to get our hitters the ball. When we got a good pass and set, it was usually a point.”

Junior Anna McGuire had eight aces for Auburn, including two in a row for a 21-12 lead in the fourth set.

McGuire also had 39 assists, 10 digs and four kills, while sophomore Avery Zuckerwar had eight kills and senior libero Sara Nichols had three aces and 10 digs.

The Eagles got a huge night from sophomore hitter Madeline Lavergne with six aces, 10 digs and 14 kills, most of them coming from the left side.

PH could not contend with the double hammer from Martin and Lavergne.