Auburn volleyball heads to Class 1 state championship

RINER — There might be a reasonable expectation for Auburn to reach a VHSL state volleyball final on nearly an annual basis.
Eagles coach Sherry Millirons might not have expected it from her current team.
Despite the loss of six senior contributors off the 2019 Class 1 championship squad, Auburn returned to another final Tuesday night with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15 semifinal victory at home over 2018 state champion Patrick-Henry Glade Spring.
Auburn (15-0) will face Riverheads either Friday or Saturday in a rematch of the 2019 final that gave Millirons her fourth VHSL title in Montgomery County.
“I had three sophomores on the court today,” Millirons said. “The team I won with in 2019, I had six seniors and all six played.
“That is what I’m most proud of. It’s a brand new team.”
Powerful junior hitter Allyson Martin helped key the 2019 championship team. She was on target Tuesday with 21 kills and 18 digs.
However, the big difference was Auburn’s aggressive serving. The risk vs. reward strategy paid dividends as the Eagles had 20 aces and often snuffed out PH’s offense before it could even get started.
Senior Ella Maiden had 22 kills and 12 blocks for PH but the opportunities for setter Logan Newberry (26 assists, 4 blocks) were too few.
“We knew we had to serve tough to keep them away from their hitters,” Martin said. “That was pretty much the whole plan.”
PH coach Pam Newberry conceded it was nearly the whole reason the Rebels (10-2) had their season end at the hands of the Eagles for the second year in a row.
“We knew Auburn was super-strong serving,” the PH coach said. “We did what we could. They just kept throwing stuff at us.
“We can’t do anything if we can’t get our setter the ball to get our hitters the ball. When we got a good pass and set, it was usually a point.”
Junior Anna McGuire had eight aces for Auburn, including two in a row for a 21-12 lead in the fourth set.
McGuire also had 39 assists, 10 digs and four kills, while sophomore Avery Zuckerwar had eight kills and senior libero Sara Nichols had three aces and 10 digs.
The Eagles got a huge night from sophomore hitter Madeline Lavergne with six aces, 10 digs and 14 kills, most of them coming from the left side.
PH could not contend with the double hammer from Martin and Lavergne.
“She’s doing great,” Martin said. I’m so proud of her. We need her the whole game and she really showed up today.”
Developing a young roster into a state finalist given all the challenges related to COVID-19 has been a double hurdle for Millirons, who led Auburn to three consecutive state titles during her first tenure.
“When we finally got in the gym, we couldn’t share a ball,” she said. “We were hitting the ball against the wall. That’s what these tape lines are for. We just kept going at it.”
PH opted out of two regular-season matches and the Hogoheegee District tournament just to lower the possibility of a premature COVID-related end to the season..
“I’d rather get here and not quite be as prepared than not get here,” Pam Newberry said.
Auburn will be back home looking for a repeat championship.
“We can definitely do it,” Martin said.