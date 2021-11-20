Auburn volleyball makes VHSL history with 74 straight wins, another Class 1 title

"To be able to play here, where it feels a little more normal, and you get to play on a big stage versus what we did in April in a gym, I think that makes it special," Millirons said.

For Auburn, the journey was a long one.

"It was definitely hard. We all got tired at some point, but in the back of our minds we wanted this so we went to practice and worked hard every day," Zuckerwar said. "We got in slumps, but we worked our way out of them."

Auburn's Class 1 volleyball dominance is akin to the four consecutive state titles and long winning streak owned by Riverheads' football program.

Now the Riverheads volleyball team knows how all those vanquished football foes feel.

"We definitely get that a lot," Dayton Moore said. "We're on the back side of what other teams go through when our football team plays. We definitely understand. [Auburn] is good team. We'll give it to them."

Only nine opponents managed to win a single set against Auburn during its 74-game streak. The Eagles defeated Class 2 state champion Glenvar twice by 3-2 scores along with a pair of wins over Class 3 Lord Botetourt.

Auburn also hosted an in-season tournament that included Riverheads, Chilhowie and PH-Glade Spring.

"We catch a lot of flak because people say we win because we're [Class] 1," Millirons said. "And there's some truth to that. But our schedule's as strong as it's ever been, and we showed up every day."

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.