Auburn volleyball sweeps Narrows in region for 70th straight victory

Auburn's Allyson Martin connects on another kill during game two against Narrows.
Auburn's Allyson Martin scores with a block against Narrows' Cristin Blaker.
Auburn's Madeline Lavergne scores with a shot down the line against Narrows in the Region 1C tournament championship match on Tuesday night.
Narrows' Kennah Spencer (center) celebrates a quick start for the Green Wave against Auburn.
Narrows' Cristin Blaker tracks down an out-of-bounds ball against Auburn.
Auburn's Anna McGuire runs the Eagle offense against Narrows.
Narrows' Briel Underwood receives an Auburn serve along the back line.
Narrows head coach Sherry Suttle talks with her team during a time out at Auburn.
Auburn's Anna McGuire had a strong series of serves in game two against Narrows.
Narrows' Carolyn Cook hits from the right side against Auburn.
Auburn head coach Sherri Millirons encourages her team during the Region 1C final against Narrows.
Auburn's Stacy Lewis makes a dig against Narrows.
Auburn's Sara Albert (left) and Stacy Lewis (center) celebrate with their teammates after defeating Narrows for the Region 1C championship.
The Auburn Eagles accept the Region 1C trophy from Athletic Director Paul Dominy.
By Steve Hemphill
Special to The Roanoke Times
RINER — Auburn’s volleyball winning streak and trophy count grew by one more on Tuesday night.
The Eagles overcame a slow, though brief, start in the Region 1C final against visiting Narrows, sweeping the Green Wave by scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-13.
It was the 70th straight victory for (Auburn (27-0) the two-time defending Class 1 champions. It also earned the Eagles a home game in state quarterfinals against the Region 1D runners-up.
Senior Allyson Martin made the most of her last region match of her career, knocking down 22 kills to go with 10 digs. She got better as the evening progressed, getting none of those kills in the final set.
“Allyson’s one of those girls who shows up for big games,” Auburn coach Sherri Millirons said. “The bigger the game, the better she tends to play.”
Narrows (20-5) will go on the road to play the Region 1D champion in the state quarterfinals. The Green Wave got 8 assists from Cristin Blaker.
