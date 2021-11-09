Auburn volleyball sweeps Narrows in region for 70th straight victory

RINER — Auburn’s volleyball winning streak and trophy count grew by one more on Tuesday night.

The Eagles overcame a slow, though brief, start in the Region 1C final against visiting Narrows, sweeping the Green Wave by scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-13.

It was the 70th straight victory for (Auburn (27-0) the two-time defending Class 1 champions. It also earned the Eagles a home game in state quarterfinals against the Region 1D runners-up.

Senior Allyson Martin made the most of her last region match of her career, knocking down 22 kills to go with 10 digs. She got better as the evening progressed, getting none of those kills in the final set.

“Allyson’s one of those girls who shows up for big games,” Auburn coach Sherri Millirons said. “The bigger the game, the better she tends to play.”

Narrows (20-5) will go on the road to play the Region 1D champion in the state quarterfinals. The Green Wave got 8 assists from Cristin Blaker.