TROUTVILLE — Make that four in a row.

Auburn became the first softball program in any Virginia High School League classification to win four straight state titles, defeating previously unbeaten Rye Cove 1-0 in the Class 1 final Saturday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

The game was scoreless until Avery Zuckerwar, one of the team's seven senior starters, hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning.

"To go out on a win is just amazing," Zuckerwar said. "It's been a good run. I'm grateful to be a part of all of it."

James Madison signee Kirsten Fleet threw a one-hit shutout.

"There was definitely a lot of adrenaline. Even now, I still have the adrenaline. I don't think it's actually hit that we just won since it was a close game the whole game," Fleet said.

The Eagles (26-1) celebrated at game's end with a group hug and a dogpile.

"And everyone started crying," Zuckerwar said. "I think we're all sad that it's over."

"All the seniors, we all wanted to finish on a win," Fleet said. "So today means a lot, just to go out, win a state championship and that's how we ended our careers here. … I'm so proud of us. All of us seniors, we've been together since we were little, playing together. I think it shows, all the hard work that we put in."

Fleet finished 3-0 in state title games. She did not get to have a freshman season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But she pitched a two-hitter in the 2021 state final and threw a five-inning no-hitter in the 2022 final.

"As soon as we get to high school, we know exactly what the expectation is and we know that we've got to come in and work hard. We want to end up here every year," Fleet said.

Senior catcher Grace Wilson, who missed last season because of her second rotator cuff surgery in two years, wept after the game.

"It has been really difficult for me to come back," she said. "The whole team has worked really hard for this.

"I had full confidence that we were going to pull through. We have a lot of clutch hitters. And obviously Kirsten Fleet makes a big difference."

Auburn won its 25th straight game.

"The other teams, … they were coming for blood," Fleet said. "We knew that we had to be on our game and just want it more than them."

Fleet (26-1) struck out nine batters and walked two. She also hit one batter.

"We threw a lot of rise, definitely threw a lot of curve and then I think we even got some on the change-ups," Fleet said.

Rye Cove (27-1) had runners on first and second in the third inning, but Fleet struck out Kenzie Hood to get out of the jam.

"Her ball moved. It moved a lot — up, down, out," Rye Cove pitcher Eden Muncy said. "That was probably the best pitcher we've seen all year by far."

Auburn won its first state title in 2019; that team featured Abby Wilson (Grace's sister) and Skyler DeHart. David Hurd coached the team to the 2019 and 2021 crowns before stepping down. This was the team's second title under coach Tim Smoot.

"I told these kids for weeks now, 'We're building memories,’" Smoot said.

The Eagles chased after Smoot to try to douse him with a bucket of water after their win. But only his back got wet.

Auburn's wins in the previous three state title games had been lopsided affairs, but Saturday's game was a pitcher's duel.

Muncy, a junior, pitched a two-hitter. After striking out 20 batters in her team's 11-inning semifinal win Friday, she struck out 13 on Saturday. She walked one.

"We hadn't seen a rise like that this season," Fleet said. "And then also her change-up, … that definitely kept us off balance."

Auburn left a runner stranded on second base in both the second and fourth innings. But Auburn finally scored in the top of the seventh.

Rachel Brotherton reached base on shortstop Hood's error, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on Kendra Scaggs' sacrifice bunt. Zuckerwar hit an RBI bloop single to center with one out.

"I was just trying to stay calm and make contact," Zuckerwar said.

It was Auburn's second 1-0 win in as many days. Zuckerwar homered in the third inning of her team's semifinal win over Buffalo Gap on Friday. Fleet threw a no-hitter in that game.

"These last few practices, … we were really focused and we knew exactly what our goal was here in the state tournament," Fleet said.