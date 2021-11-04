Auburn wins regional semifinal, punches ticket to another state Class 1 volleyball tournament

RINER — There are two certainties in the New River Valley come early November. One is that Election Day will take place on the first Tuesday of the month and the other is that the Auburn girls will be beginning another run at a state volleyball title.
The two-time defending state champs earned a spot in the Class 1 state quarterfinals with a 25-8, 25-19, 25-12 straight set win over Galax in a Region 1C semifinal on Thursday night at Auburn High School.
The win, which was Auburn’s 71st straight victory, not only assures the Eagles a spot in the state tournament, but also moves them on to the regional final where they will serve as host next Tuesday night.
The fact that a loss against the Maroon Tide would mean being eliminated from the playoffs was something that this experienced group of Auburn players didn’t seem to be fazed by.
“I’m really glad we get to keep playing at home. It’s just super exciting,” Auburn senior setter Anna McGuire said. “We have six seniors on this team, so we play every game like its going to be our last game.”
On Thursday the Eagles just needed a little over an hour to take care of the visitors from Galax.
In the first set the Maroon Tide held tough through the first half of the game, but Auburn (26-0) won 14 of the last 16 points to pull away and take an early advantage.
The second game proved to be much more competitive as Galax (16-11) pulled to within 22-19 late in the set, but Auburn responded once again, winning the last three points to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We saw Galax play last week in the district tournament and we knew that we had to be up and stay aggressive,” Auburn head coach Sherry Millirons said. “In the second we didn’t pass or receive well, and we gave them some easy free balls that allowed them to get hot.”
The third set, though, would not be close as Auburn built a healthy lead at 24-12 before junior Madeline Lavergne ended things with an ace on match point.
“Auburn is great, and we had to be great to have a shot,” Galax head coach George Edmondson said. “We’ve played way better than that, but we never could calm down and settle in.”
McGuire led Auburn with a team-high 31 assists while fellow senior Allyson Martin contributed 16 kills and 14 digs in the winning effort.
“Anna and Allyson don’t come off the court for us,” Millirons said. “They’ve started since their sophomore years. Their leadership means a lot.”