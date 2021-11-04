Auburn wins regional semifinal, punches ticket to another state Class 1 volleyball tournament

RINER — There are two certainties in the New River Valley come early November. One is that Election Day will take place on the first Tuesday of the month and the other is that the Auburn girls will be beginning another run at a state volleyball title.

The two-time defending state champs earned a spot in the Class 1 state quarterfinals with a 25-8, 25-19, 25-12 straight set win over Galax in a Region 1C semifinal on Thursday night at Auburn High School.

The win, which was Auburn’s 71st straight victory, not only assures the Eagles a spot in the state tournament, but also moves them on to the regional final where they will serve as host next Tuesday night.

The fact that a loss against the Maroon Tide would mean being eliminated from the playoffs was something that this experienced group of Auburn players didn’t seem to be fazed by.

“I’m really glad we get to keep playing at home. It’s just super exciting,” Auburn senior setter Anna McGuire said. “We have six seniors on this team, so we play every game like its going to be our last game.”

On Thursday the Eagles just needed a little over an hour to take care of the visitors from Galax.