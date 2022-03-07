Auburn's defense dries up Twin Springs' offense, sends Eagles to Class 1 final

RINER — Two years after being denied the opportunity they earned to play for a state championship, Auburn will be returning to Richmond later this week to get that long awaited title shot.

Senior guard Ethan Millirons led Auburn with 26 points as the Eagles topped Twin Springs, 63-39, on Monday night in a Class 1 state semifinal in front of a packed house at Auburn High School.

With the victory Auburn (21-8) advanced to the Class 1 state title game scheduled for Saturday at the Siegel Center in the state capital.

Two years to the day of Saturday’s final, the Eagles advanced to the 2020 Class 1 title game slated for the night of Thursday, March 12. While watching the Class 2 finals from the stands that afternoon the team was notified that their game with Matthews along with the rest of the state finals were being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was in its early days, and they would eventually be declared co-state champs.

“That’s something I’ve been thinking about every day since that day at VCU,” Millirons said. “Getting back to that game means a lot to me.”

Millirons, who became the school’s leading scorer earlier this season, got things started off right for the Eagles scoring on an old-fashioned three-point play on Auburn’s first possession.

Twin Springs (19-9) answered with a three-pointer from junior Connor Lane to tie things up, but Auburn took over from there, going on a 19-6 run between the middle of first and second quarter. The Eagles built that to a 22-9 lead at the 2:57 mark of the second period.

“We started out and our shots weren’t falling, but our defense was there all night. Then we finally started making shots and that got us a littler freer,” Auburn head coach Terry Millirons said.

Ethan Millirons ended the half with a bucket just before the buzzer to give the Eagles a 28-16 lead at halftime and then did the same at the end of the third knocking down a fall away jumper with less than a second left extending Auburn’s advantage to 42-27 at the end of the third quarter.

The Eagles iced the game by starting the final quarter on a 12-2 run.

Twin Springs was led by Mason Elliott, who was the Titans only double figurer scorer with 12 points.

Junior Connor Lane was held to just five points by the Auburn defense. It was Lane’s three-point shot from just past midcourt with seven seconds left that gave Twin Springs a 52-51 victory over Fort Chiswell in the state quarterfinals Friday night.

“That was probably the poorest we’ve played offensively in a long time,” Twin Springs head coach Ty Webb said. “They really got us out of our rhythm. We knew what they’d do, but not to that degree.”

Millirons’ younger brother Nick provided 14 additional points while center Bryce Gill manned the paint scoring 11 points for the Eagles.

Like his oldest son, Terry Millirons is happy to get to lead his team back to the finals. He added after the win that many players off the 2020 team who have since graduated were on hand to congratulate him and the team afterward.

“I saw some of them out there and I wish they could go with us,” Millirons. “I’ve never experienced a worse loss when that game got canceled.”