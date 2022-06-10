Auburn's Fleet throws perfect game in Class 1 softball semifinal win

It was a perfect morning for Kirsten Fleet.

The James Madison recruit threw a perfect game to lead the Auburn High School softball team to a 3-0 win over Buffalo Gap in a Class 1 state semifinal Friday morning at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

Fleet, a junior, struck out 16 batters and walked none. Her teammates hugged her at game's end.

"I kind of tried to … think each pitch, like, 'I've got to get this pitch,’ rather than thinking, 'OK, I have a perfect game going,’ just so I wouldn't overthink it and try to be keeping them from getting on base," Fleet said.

Auburn (21-5), which is seeking its third straight state title, will play in the final at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Moyer Sports Complex.

"At Auburn, all the sports are expected to play at the highest level and then compete to win a state championship," Fleet said.

"That's what we prepare our whole season for, is the state tournament," junior second baseman Rachel Brotherton said.

Fleet (14-1), who led Auburn to the state title last season, missed 11 games this year with two stress fractures in her left tibia.

She has thrown a shutout in seven of her team's eight postseason wins this year.

"I'm a lot more comfortable out here," Fleet said. "I've trusted my defense a lot better, trusting my pitches a lot more. Knowing that we've been in this environment, I just feel more comfortable."

Fleet, who verbally committed to Georgia when she was in the seventh grade, flipped her commitment to JMU last fall in the wake of a coaching change at Georgia.

She wore a purple ribbon in her hair Friday in memory of the late JMU softball catcher Lauren Bernett. Fleet talked with Bernett on a few recruiting visits.

The main pitches in Fleet's repertoire are a riseball, curve and screwball, although she also throws a change-up.

Friday marked Fleet's first perfect game of the year.

"Everything was working pretty well," she said. "We were doing a good job of keeping them all over the place, mixing locations and stuff."

Flawless defense contributed to Fleet's perfect game. The Eagles did not make any errors.

"We're always trying to back her up [in the field], trying to get her that perfect game," Brotherton said.

Auburn has won 10 straight games since suffering a May 4 loss to Blacksburg, including a 3-0 streak to win the Mountain Empire District tournament and a 3-0 streak to win the Region 1C tournament.

All but one of Auburn's starters are back from last year's state championship team.

"[The state semifinal] is definitely nerve-wracking, but we were here last year in the same kind of position," Fleet said. "We kind of played more comfortable than some of the other teams that haven't been here before would have. We just tried to have fun with it."

Buffalo Gap (12-11) hurt itself with six errors.

"This stage got the girls nervous," Bison coach Holly Desper said. "Being in the state semis, being in this location, the girls just felt the pressure. Those typically aren't errors we're going to make, but they happened today."

The Eagles, who have only one senior, scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After Emma Greenhalgh reached base on an error by second baseman Tea Judy, Roanoke College recruit Hannah Shepherd had a bunt hit. Pitcher Caroline Alger threw wildly to first in hopes of nabbing Shepherd, with Greenhalgh scoring on the error.

After Shepherd stole second, Brotherton hit an RBI double off the fence in left center.

"I'm not going to lie, I was pretty nervous going up there," Brotherton said. "But you find that fire inside of you when you know your team needs you right then and there. I knew my team needed me, so I found the fire and I hit the ball."

After Brotherton advanced to third on Fleet's sacrifice fly, she scored when third baseman Madeline Miller made an error on a pickoff attempt.

Alger (10-5) pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Auburn won the state crown in 2019. There was no spring season the following year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Auburn won last year's state title with an entirely new starting lineup.

"Coming back from COVID, we all just had that fire in us and wanted to come back and show everybody what we're made of," Brotherton said.

David Hurd, who steered Auburn for 22 years, stepped down last fall to become an assistant principal at Blacksburg Middle School. Tim Smoot, who was one of Hurd's assistants, was promoted to replace him.

