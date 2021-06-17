Auburn's late-game rally sends Eagles to state Class 1 baseball semifinal

CHRISTIANSBURG — The bottom of the Auburn lineup came up big when the Eagles’ season was on the line Thursday evening.
Pinch hitter Matt Lawrence and ninth-place hitter Kaden Poff had back-to-back RBI singles that sparked a six-run rally in the sixth inning as Auburn topped Grayson County 6-1 in the Region 1C championship game at Christiansburg High School.
Auburn, which won the Class 1 state title the last time it was contested in 2019, will return to state play when they host the Region 1D winner in a state semifinal on Tuesday in Riner.
Auburn (12-3) was held scoreless through the first five innings on Thursday, but the Eagles were able to put runners on first and second with two out in the sixth. That’s when Lawrence came up in a pinch-hitting spot for designated hitter Mike Royal that was predetermined before the game.
“Coach told me at the start of the game, and I was looking forward to it and knew that would be my opportunity,” Lawrence said. “I was just looking for the first thing I could drive.”
Lawrence, a senior second baseman, would do just that as he hit the first pitch he saw from Blue Devils pitcher Andrew Shaffner to left field for a single. Reed Underwood scored from second on the play, beating the throw to the plate to tie things up at 1-1.
Before the dust settled on Lawrence’s tying hit, fellow senior Poff smacked a single to right that scored Rusty Marshall and gave the Eagles their first lead of the afternoon at 2-1.
“Those are two seniors that I’m so happy for,” Auburn coach Eric Altizer said. “Matthew wasn’t in the starting lineup, but he had success against Shaffner and Grayson County earlier in the season. We had a feeling he had a shot and Kaden has worked so hard to break into the lineup.”
After taking the lead, Auburn added four additional runs in the inning as Grayson County committed three errors and threw four wild pitches before finally getting the third out of the frame.
“We didn’t have an inning like that all year. Things just snowballed,” Grayson County coach Mike Worrell said.
Grayson County (13-2) got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of first baseman Daniel Shearin that scored Shaffner to make it 1-0.
That was the only run the Blue Devils scored off of the combination of seniors Carter Keith and Parker Hale. Keith started and went the first 4 2/3 innings before Hale relieved him and went the rest of the way. The pair wound up pitching a four-hitter.
“The two seniors on the mound both executed the game plan perfectly,” Altizer said.
The Auburn hurlers also had some great defense backing them up. In the first with no out and the bases loaded, Grayson County cleanup hitter Caleb Cheeks hit a comebacker to the mound that Keith fielded and threw back to the catcher to start at 1-2-3 double play that helped get the Eagles out of the inning without any damage.
In the second with two outs and runners on second and third, Shaffner hit a fly ball to center. Marshall made a diving catch from his centerfield position to rob the Blue Devils of two runs.
“That was a great play that might have changed the course of the game,” Worrell said of Marshall’s catch.
The Auburn defense stepping up didn’t surprise their coach in the least.
“The last three weeks our defense has been amazing. We’ve probably made only two total errors,” Altizer said.