Auburn's late-game rally sends Eagles to state Class 1 baseball semifinal

CHRISTIANSBURG — The bottom of the Auburn lineup came up big when the Eagles’ season was on the line Thursday evening.

Pinch hitter Matt Lawrence and ninth-place hitter Kaden Poff had back-to-back RBI singles that sparked a six-run rally in the sixth inning as Auburn topped Grayson County 6-1 in the Region 1C championship game at Christiansburg High School.

Auburn, which won the Class 1 state title the last time it was contested in 2019, will return to state play when they host the Region 1D winner in a state semifinal on Tuesday in Riner.

Auburn (12-3) was held scoreless through the first five innings on Thursday, but the Eagles were able to put runners on first and second with two out in the sixth. That’s when Lawrence came up in a pinch-hitting spot for designated hitter Mike Royal that was predetermined before the game.

“Coach told me at the start of the game, and I was looking forward to it and knew that would be my opportunity,” Lawrence said. “I was just looking for the first thing I could drive.”