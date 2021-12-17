Auburn's Martin named VHSL Class 1 volleyball player of the year

Auburn captured a third consecutive VHSL Class 1 volleyball championship with a second straight undefeated season, and the Eagles have swept top honors on the classification's all-state team.

Senior Allyson Martin has been named Class 1 player of the year, while Sherry Millirons is the coach of the year.

Martin was joined on the first team by four Auburn teammates: Anna McGuire, Madeline Lavergne, Avery Zuckerwar and Stacy Lewis.

Second-team picks included Narrows' Cristin Blaker, Galax's Saige Leonard and Chilhowie's Mari-Beth Boardwine and Hannah Goodwin.