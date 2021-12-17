Auburn's Martin named VHSL Class 1 volleyball player of the year

The Roanoke Times
Auburn captured a third consecutive VHSL Class 1 volleyball championship with a second straight undefeated season, and the Eagles have swept top honors on the classification's all-state team.
Senior Allyson Martin has been named Class 1 player of the year, while Sherry Millirons is the coach of the year.
Martin was joined on the first team by four Auburn teammates: Anna McGuire, Madeline Lavergne, Avery Zuckerwar and Stacy Lewis.
Second-team picks included Narrows' Cristin Blaker, Galax's Saige Leonard and Chilhowie's Mari-Beth Boardwine and Hannah Goodwin.
VHSL Class1 volleyball
First team
Madeline Lavergne, Auburn, jr.; Avery Maiden, PH-Glade Spring, jr.; Allyson Martin, Auburn, sr.; Anna McGuire, Auburn, sr.; Dayton Moore, Riverheads, sr.; Logan Newberry, PH-Glade Spring, sr.; Candace Slaw, Rappahannock, jr.; Avery Zuckerwar, Auburn, jr.; Stacy Lewis, Auburn, soph.; Gracie Fulton, Riverheads, sr.
Second team
Kendyl Argenbright, Riverheads, sr.; Cristin Blaker, Narrows, sr.; Mari-Beth Boardwine, Chilhowie, sr.; Campbell Hall, Altavista, sr.; Anna Lee Harris, Rappahannock, jr.; Saige Leonard, Galax, sr.; Anita Mantovani, Honaker, sr.; Shelby Rose, Lancaster, sr.; Ellie Christopher, Rappahannock, jr.; Hannah Goodwin, Chilhowie, jr.
Player of the year
Allyson Martin, Auburn.
Coach of the year
Sherry Millirons, Auburn.
