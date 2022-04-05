 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn's Millirons named Class 1 boys player of the year by VHSCA

030222-roa-sports-AuburnFtChiswellBoysBskb-03.JPG

Auburn’s Ethan Millirons goes to the hoop over Fort Chiswell’s Andrew Shelton during the third quarter of the Region 1C championship game. Millirons was named Class 1 boys player of the year by the VHSCA.

 Scott P. Yates

Auburn's Ethan Millirons has been named the Class 1 boys basketball player of the year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

Millirons broke Auburn's career record for points and assists as he led the Eagles to the VHSL Class 1 championship.

Parry McCluer's Spencer Hamilton, who was named the VHSL player of the year, also made the first team along with Fort Chiswell's Siler Watson.

Narrows sophomore Kolier Pruett made the second team.

Auburn's Terry Millirons was voted coach of the year.

 

VHSCA CLASS 1

First team

Ethan Millirons, Auburn, sr.; Troy Henderson, Lancaster, fr.; Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer, sr.; Brandon Washington, Washington & Lee, sr.; Connor Lane, Twin Springs, jr.; Siler Watson, Fort Chiswell, sr.; Stuart Hunt, Altavista, jr.; Bennett Bowers, Buffalo Gap, jr.; Tyson Henderson, Lancaster, jr.

Second team

Vaughn Harris, Washington & Lee, jr.; Cade McCulloch, West Point, sr.; Kolier Pruett, Narrows, soph.; Bradley Owens, Twin Springs, jr.; Russell Thompson, William Campbell, sr.; Mason Ramey, Rappahannock County, sr.; Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove, sr.; Eli McCoy, Eastside, jr.

Player of the year

Ethan Millirons, Auburn.

Coach of the year

Terry Millirons, Auburn.

