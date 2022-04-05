Auburn's Millirons named Class 1 boys player of the year by VHSCA

Auburn's Ethan Millirons has been named the Class 1 boys basketball player of the year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

Millirons broke Auburn's career record for points and assists as he led the Eagles to the VHSL Class 1 championship.

Parry McCluer's Spencer Hamilton, who was named the VHSL player of the year, also made the first team along with Fort Chiswell's Siler Watson.

Narrows sophomore Kolier Pruett made the second team.

Auburn's Terry Millirons was voted coach of the year.