Auburn's Nichols, Radford's Gilmore, Minarik win state tennis singles titles

BLACKSBURG — A triple play took place Saturday at Virginia Tech.
Two of them, in fact.
Three Timesland players won VHSL singles championships, including one senior who completed a 2021 tennis trifecta.
Auburn’s Sara Nichols won the Class 1 singles title, adding to previous victories earlier in the week in the team competition and the doubles draw.
Meanwhile, Radford seniors Jonathan Gilmore and Harper Minarik gave the Bobcats a sweep of the Class 2 boys and girls singles titles with a pair of victories apiece Saturday.
Nichols defeated Mathews’ Connie Johnson 6-1, 6-2 in the Class 1 final after ousting Thomas Walker’s Dannah Saylor 6-1, 6-1 in a semifinal.
Nichols’ only trouble came in the form of a light rain shower that forced play to be moved indoors when she was three points shy of winning the match.
She quickly finished the job.
“I felt pretty comfortable with it,” Nichols said. “I played inside a lot all season. I played here in the winter. I felt pretty OK about it.”
Nichols and her doubles partner Anna McGuire worked out frequently on Sundays at Tech under the tutelage of Auburn assistant coach Paul DeGastayne.
“They started out the year before last, and then we didn’t have a season and I thought maybe they might kind of get tired of it,” Auburn head coach Conrad Nester said.
“A lot of these girls, they just play [tennis] occasionally, but they stayed with it,” Nester said. “Every Sunday afternoon they had a court, and he worked with them.”
Nichols’ only problem after the match was finding enough fingers for all her championship rings. She now has been part of seven state titles — three in team tennis, two in volleyball, one in doubles and the latest in singles.
“I’m really proud of my team and my doubles partner,” said Nichols, whose career singles and doubles record finished at 58-5.
Radford’s Minarik added the Class 2 singles crown to the doubles championship she won Friday with fellow senior Trinity Adams.
She dispatched Randolph-Henry’s Grace Algeier 6-2, 6-1 in the final after defeating Gate City’s Amelia Jennings 6-1, 6-1 in the 9 a.m. semifinal, which required an early-morning warmup.
“I got here at 7:30,” Minarik said. “I had to wake up really early. I hate getting up early. I’m not a morning person at all.”
Jennings posed a significant semifinal challenge, but the Radford ace handled it and improved to 52-2 in her singles career. She was 44-1 for her doubles career.
“I knew going in that was going to be the match,” Minarik said. “I knew I would have to dig deep to pump myself up for the afternoon match.”
Minarik, who plans to play at Christopher Newport, worked on hitting more offensive shots during an extensive warmup session before the finals with Radford coach Mark Sarver.
“He was trying to get me to pound the ball for a minute, because that’s what he likes me to do in matches,” she said. “He prefers me to hit the ball instead of lobbing, but sometimes you have to lob the ball to get the win.”
Gilmore slowed the pace to a crawl to win a grueling 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 semifinal over Gate City’s Quintin Smith.
After belting groundstrokes with Smith produced little headway, Gilmore fed the Gate City player a steady diet of slow stuff.
It worked.
“My coach told me to keep it up in the air out of his strike zone,” Gilmore said. “I think I adjusted to his play as well. He hits a really solid deep ball. I just tried to push it back deep right at him.”
Smith hit Gilmore with an early barrage for a 2-1 lead in the third set, creating a slight crack in the game plan.
“I wavered a tiny bit, but I just focused back up,” Gilmore said. “I knew if I didn’t focus back up that I was not going to win.”
Gilmore defeated Stuarts Draft’s Mark Gordon 6-2, 6-0 in the final, finishing a high school record that began in Waco, Texas, and included a partial junior season in Louisiana that was postponed by COVID-19.
Moving to Virginia netted Gilmore a state championship, Radford’s first since Malik Mubeen won back-to-back Group A titles in 2008 and 2009.
“I’m glad I got a season this year,” he said. “I didn’t like that it got cut off last year. I’m glad I got to finish this one.”
The Class 3 titles went to Goochland’s Evan Bernstine and Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer.
Bernstine displayed impeccable form in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds, joining older brothers Chase and Ryan as a VHSL singles champion.
Wimmer concluded the tournament with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 win over Independence freshman Isabella DeLuise, bringing the Falcons the title for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.
