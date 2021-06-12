Auburn's Nichols, Radford's Gilmore, Minarik win state tennis singles titles

“I knew going in that was going to be the match,” Minarik said. “I knew I would have to dig deep to pump myself up for the afternoon match.”

Minarik, who plans to play at Christopher Newport, worked on hitting more offensive shots during an extensive warmup session before the finals with Radford coach Mark Sarver.

“He was trying to get me to pound the ball for a minute, because that’s what he likes me to do in matches,” she said. “He prefers me to hit the ball instead of lobbing, but sometimes you have to lob the ball to get the win.”

Gilmore slowed the pace to a crawl to win a grueling 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 semifinal over Gate City’s Quintin Smith.

After belting groundstrokes with Smith produced little headway, Gilmore fed the Gate City player a steady diet of slow stuff.

It worked.

“My coach told me to keep it up in the air out of his strike zone,” Gilmore said. “I think I adjusted to his play as well. He hits a really solid deep ball. I just tried to push it back deep right at him.”

Smith hit Gilmore with an early barrage for a 2-1 lead in the third set, creating a slight crack in the game plan.