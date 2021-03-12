Backup QB keys Christiansburg to 26-0 victory over Hidden Valley

"Our football team right now is just not good enough. We've got to get better."

Compounding the Titans' troubles was an injury to star defensive back and running back Matt Strong, who did not return after his shoulder popped out of joint just before halftime.

"It's come out in all four games," Weaver said. "He has [an MRI] Monday. Hopefully, everything comes back and we see where we go. That's huge for us, not having him."

Christiansburg also is without receiver and linebacker Caleb Henley, whose right knee is in a brace from an ACL injury.

The Blue Demons, who have rebuilt their program under Wilkens after some lean early years in the coach's tenure, had plenty of firepower.

Johnson-Buchannon finished with 141 rushing yards on 21 carries, while Lloyd added the final TD on a 9-yard run. Freshman QB Tanner Evans added 38 rushing yards on three carries in the waning minutes.

So what does Wilkens do with Graham when Hunter returns next week for the Blue Demons' game against Patrick Henry?

"It's never a problem when you've got a bunch of good football players," he said.

Christiansburg;14;6;6;0;--;26