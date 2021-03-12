Backup QB keys Christiansburg to 26-0 victory over Hidden Valley

Prior to Friday night, Christiansburg might have been one of the stronger high school football teams in Virginia with an 0-2 record.
That statement no longer has a shred of truth.
Christiansburg put a 'W' on the plus side of the ledger as the visiting Blue Demons controlled both lines of scrimmage for a 26-0 River Ridge District victory over Hidden Valley.
After dropping games to River Ridge powers Salem and Pulaski County, the outlook figured to brighten for the Blue Demons (1-2).
It did Friday as Christianburg rolled up 487 yards total offense while allowing Hidden Valley (0-3) to penetrate its 30-yard line just once all night.
"There's a fine line between preaching to the kids that, yes, we expect to win football games, but we also knew we were playing really good teams," Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said.
"We believe we're a good football team."
And a young one too.
Christiansburg had just one senior in the starting lineup Friday.
Wearing street clothes on the sidelines was usual starting quarterback MJ Hunter, who sustained a concussion in last Friday's loss to Pulaski County.
Junior backup Casey Graham certainly did not look like a first-time starter, passing for 187 yards and a touchdown while running for another 46 yards on 10 carries.
Graham showed no first-time jitters.
"It wasn't too bad," he said. "I played [wingback] before, so I was ready."
Graham hooked up with Travis Altizer five times for 129 yards, including a 55-yard TD that put Christiansburg up 20-0 with 6:50 left in the first half.
Blue Demons coach Alex Wilkens was not surprised the 6-foot, 170-pound Graham did the job.
"We had all the faith in the world in him, because he works his tail off, he loves his teammates and he's got a little moxie about him," Wilkens said.
The first half was a disaster for Hidden Valley.
The Titans' opening possession when a punt snap rolled out of the back of the end zone, giving Christiansburg a 2-0 lead.
The ensuing free kick went out of bounds at the Titans' 31.
It took just one play for Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon to rumble 31 yards to the end zone for an 8-0 lead.
Christiansburg's defense got big plays in the first half from Drew Lloyd, Jayron Thompson and Tyrique Taylor, holding Hidden Valley to minus-2 yards rushing in the first two periods.
"We have continued for the third straight game to let little things turn into big things," Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. "Ultimately, that falls on me.
"Our football team right now is just not good enough. We've got to get better."
Compounding the Titans' troubles was an injury to star defensive back and running back Matt Strong, who did not return after his shoulder popped out of joint just before halftime.
"It's come out in all four games," Weaver said. "He has [an MRI] Monday. Hopefully, everything comes back and we see where we go. That's huge for us, not having him."
Christiansburg also is without receiver and linebacker Caleb Henley, whose right knee is in a brace from an ACL injury.
The Blue Demons, who have rebuilt their program under Wilkens after some lean early years in the coach's tenure, had plenty of firepower.
Johnson-Buchannon finished with 141 rushing yards on 21 carries, while Lloyd added the final TD on a 9-yard run. Freshman QB Tanner Evans added 38 rushing yards on three carries in the waning minutes.
So what does Wilkens do with Graham when Hunter returns next week for the Blue Demons' game against Patrick Henry?
"It's never a problem when you've got a bunch of good football players," he said.
Christiansburg;14;6;6;0;--;26
Hidden Valley;0;0;0;0;--;0
First quarter
Cbg -- Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
Cbg -- Johnson-Buchannon 31 run (kick failed)
Cbg -- Myrthil 5 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
Cbg -- Altizer 55 pass from Graham (kick blocked)
Third quarter
Cbg -- Lloyd 9 run (kick blocked)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;Cbg;;HV
First downs;;18;;10
Rushes-yards;;51-307;;26-11
Passing yards;;187;;129
Comp-Att-Int;;8-12-1;;13-33-0
Fumbles-lost;;3-1;;3-1
Penalties;;14-127;;5-31
Punts;;4-27.8;;6.29.8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Christiansburg, Johnson-Buchannon 21-141, Graham 10-46, Evans 3-38, Myrthil 6-19, Lloyd 3-19, Cunningham 3-18, S.Taylor 1-16, T.Henley 1-14, Thompson 1-(minus 4). Hidden Valley, Banks 4-20, LaTempa 5-15, M.Strong 8-12, Dragovich 8-(minus 14), Team 1-(minus 22).
PASSING -- Christiansburg, Graham 8-12-1-187. Hidden Valley, Dragovich 13-33-0-129.
RECEIVING -- Christiansburg, Altizer 5-129, Lloyd 2-39, Taylor 1-9. Hidden Valley, J.Strong 4-43, J.Pardon 3-35, Carroll 3-28, M.Strong 1-12, M.Pardon 1-6, Simmons 1-
