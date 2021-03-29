Bailey accounts for four TDs as Fort Chiswell tops George Wythe 27-22

GALAX -- Dylan Bailey ran for two touchdowns and passed for two scores to lift Fort Chiswell to a 27-22 football victory Monday night over George Wythe at Galax High School.

Bailey scored on runs of 45 and 54 yards for the Pioneers (4-1), and he passed for TDs of 1 and 22 yards to Jude Riegelsperger. Bailey ran for 143 yards on 16 carries.

Ben Jollay and Cody Davis ran for TDs for George Wythe (3-2). Braydon Thompson returned a kickoff 95 yards for the Maroons' other TD. Jollay completed 10 of 18 passes for 96 yards.

Thompson broke George Wythe's career record for receiving yards, eclipsing former star Matt Williams and upping his total to 1,871.

Fort Chiswell;6;7;7;7;--;27

George Wythe;0;9;7;7;--;22

FC -- Riegelsperger 1 pass from Bailey (kick failed)

GW -- Safety, Bailey tackled in end zone

GW -- B.Jollay 5 run (Kapranos kick)

FC -- Riegelsperger 22 pass from Bailey (Kiger kick)

FC -- Bailey 45 run (Kiger kick)

GW -- Davis 3 run (Kapranos kick)