Bailey accounts for four TDs as Fort Chiswell tops George Wythe 27-22

GALAX -- Dylan Bailey ran for two touchdowns and passed for two scores to lift Fort Chiswell to a 27-22 football victory Monday night over George Wythe at Galax High School.
Bailey scored on runs of 45 and 54 yards for the Pioneers (4-1), and he passed for TDs of 1 and 22 yards to Jude Riegelsperger. Bailey ran for 143 yards on 16 carries.
Ben Jollay and Cody Davis ran for TDs for George Wythe (3-2). Braydon Thompson returned a kickoff 95 yards for the Maroons' other TD. Jollay completed 10 of 18 passes for 96 yards.
Thompson broke George Wythe's career record for receiving yards, eclipsing former star Matt Williams and upping his total to 1,871.
Fort Chiswell;6;7;7;7;--;27
George Wythe;0;9;7;7;--;22
FC -- Riegelsperger 1 pass from Bailey (kick failed)
GW -- Safety, Bailey tackled in end zone
GW -- B.Jollay 5 run (Kapranos kick)
FC -- Riegelsperger 22 pass from Bailey (Kiger kick)
FC -- Bailey 45 run (Kiger kick)
GW -- Davis 3 run (Kapranos kick)
FC -- Bailey 54 run (Kiger kick)
GW -- Thompson 95 kickoff return (Kapranos kick)
Galax 56, Auburn 10
RINER -- Keaton Beeman ran for 90 yards and three TDs on nine carries, and Cole Pickett completed 10 of 16 passes for 161 yards and two scores as the Maroon Tide toppled the Eagles to remain unbeaten.
Santana Sawyers caught a TD pass and ran for one for Galax (5-0). Pickett also returned a fumble 50 yards for a TD.
Auburn (1-4) was led by John Keith who had six carries for 78 yards and Rusty Marshall with a rushing TD.
Galax;14;21;21;0;--;56
Auburn;3;0;0;7;--;10
Gal -- Sawyers 36 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Beeman 8 run (Gallardo kick)
Aub -- FG Pickle 22
Gal -- Sawyers 37 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Beeman 28 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Pickett 50 fumble return (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Beeman 19 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Cox 5 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Reeves 4 run (Gallardo kick)