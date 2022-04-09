Baker leaves Parry McCluer football coaching job for Nelson County

One-and-done is not restricted to college basketball.

Jack Baker is on the move after serving just one season as the head football coach at Parry McCluer High School.

Baker has been approved as the new coach at Nelson County, a Class 2 school in the Dogwood District.

Baker departs for the Lovingston school after leading Parry McCluer to a 9-4 record in 2021 and a spot in the Region 1C final where the Fighting Blues lost 14-0 to eventual Class 1 state runner-up Galax.

"There's nothing wrong with Parry McCluer," said Baker, a 1990 James River High School graduate who also has been a head coach at Alleghany and Rustburg. "I was not unhappy. We had a good year. There's a couple things about the opportunity at Nelson that interest me."

Baker, who still lives in Rustburg, gave several reasons for leaving Parry McCluer.

Nelson County athletic director Greg Mullins was Baker's defensive coordinator at Rustburg, and he will have a slightly shorter daily commute than he had to Buena Vista.

"There's a connection there," Baker said of Mullins. "I look forward to working with him again, in a different capacity this time, obviously.

"Being a little closer might have played into it."

Baker, who will teach social studies at Nelson County, said he will receive a bump in his salary.

"There will be a little bit of that kind of increase," he said.

There also is the lure of perhaps turning around a program that has struggled mightily for the last two decades.

Nelson County's last winning season was in 2002.

Since posting a 5-5 mark in 2007, the Governors have won just 25 games and lost 111.

Nelson made the Division 3 playoffs four years in a row from 1986-89, but the program is 0-5 all-time in postseason games.

The Governors were 2-14 in the last two seasons — 1-5 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and 1-9 in 2021 — under head coach Darrin McKenzie, who resigned in March.

"[It is] a chance to take a program that's had some rough times and do something special ... a chance to build something, to see if we can get those kids to buy into a way of playing football and hard work," Baker said.

Nelson County's best record in the last 14 seasons was a 4-6 mark in 2019 under Matt Hicks, who left to become the head coach at Monticello.

"It looked like three years ago they were close to turning the corner," Baker said. "Then there's a coaching change and COVID. Who knows? Sometimes you get behind the 8-ball and things get rough.

"I just look forward to finding out what's there and going to work."

Parry McCluer has advertised its opening, the second in the Lexington-Buena Vista area. Rockbridge County hired Jefferson Forest assistant Martin Cox as its head coach in February.

Baker will take an 87-114 overall career record to Nelson County: 9-4 at Parry McCluer, 37-47 at Rustburg from 2013-20 and 41-63 at Alleghany from 2003-12.

Parry McCluer began the 2021 season with three consecutive losses before winning nine games in a row and claiming the Pioneer District title before the loss at Galax in the region final.

Now for the ninth time since legendary Bobby Williams retired after the 1994 season with five state championships to his name in the school's trophy case, Parry McCluer is looking for a new head football coach.

"I was very proud of those kids with the season we had," Baker said. "I wish them nothing but the best.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

